AIRS Medical and Strategic Radiology (SR) Finalize Partnership Agreement Ahead of RSNA's 2023 Annual Meeting

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, the leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, has finalized an enterprise-wise partnership with Strategic Radiology (SR), a rapidly growing member-owned coalition of 37 privately owned, independent local radiology practices comprising 1700+ radiologists. The partnership grants Strategic Radiology's member practices with access to SwiftMR™, AIRS Medical's AI-powered MRI enhancement solution.

SwiftMR™ enhances MRI image quality through fine-tuned deep learning technology. It is capable of reducing MRI scan times by up to 50-percent, while enhancing image quality using AI-powered denoising and sharpening. Recent FDA-510(k)-clearance allows SwiftMR™ expanded coverage for all body parts and image types, which will enable SR member practices to accelerate their scan times without forgoing quality.

"We are extremely happy to partner with Strategic Radiology and its members," said Kevin Yang, Head of AIRS Medical's U.S. branch and Clinical Research team. "The partnership will ensure coordinated delivery and access to our solution SwiftMR™, while also opening doors to evaluating its operational efficacy in various clinical environments."

The partnership also seeks to generate real-world evidence in adopting AI technology in routine clinical settings. AIRS Medical will initiate a use case study measuring clinical efficacy, operational efficiency, and economic value of SwiftMR™ in SR member practices.

"Strategic Radiology member groups are keenly aware of the imbalance between imaging demands and available personnel to serivce, and we are interested in exploring deep-learning-based solutions," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, Chair and CEO, Strategic Radiology. "SwiftMR™ has the potential to significantly impact imaging service efficiency, and we are excited to help evaluate its performance in a variety of real-world settings."

AIRS Medical will showcase its flagship software solution SwiftMR™ at RSNA 2023, along with two AI Theater presentations. See booth #4552 in Chicago's McCormick Place November 26-29.

About AIRS Medical, Inc.

AIRS Medical is a leading healthcare AI company that envisions patient-friendly healthcare by transforming the inefficiencies in the medical industry through innovative technology, enabling more people to access healthcare when needed. The company was awarded "2023 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award" by Frost & Sullivan in 2023 and named one of "96 AI Companies building the next generation of radiology tech" by CB Insights. AIRS Medical offers SwiftMR, an AI-Powered MRI Reconstruction solution. They are also working on an AI-Powered Venipuncture automation solution to be released soon. Visit airsmed.com to learn more.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of privately owned, independent, radiology practices representing 1700+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

