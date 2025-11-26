AIRS Medical to Debut AI-Powered Brain Health Quantification and Reporting Solution SwiftSight™-Brain at RSNA 2025

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a leader in AI-powered healthcare solutions, will unveil SwiftSight , a breakthrough brain health quantification and reporting tool,1 at the 2025 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference in Chicago. The launch marks a major milestone in the company's mission to make preventive healthcare accessible to all.

Introducing SwiftSight: Track brain health over time, across scanners

Tracking changes in brain health has long been a challenge, especially when patients receive MRI scans across different scanners or locations. AIRS Medical has filled the gap by developing a unified imaging ecosystem: SwiftMR® and SwiftSight.

SwiftMR reduces MRI scan times by up to 50%2 while delivering higher-quality images. SwiftSight turns those images into objective health insights, enabling providers to:

Monitor brain health over time with reliable quantitative data

Track consistently across MRI machines, regardless of make or model

Give patients a clearer understanding of their health

"As someone who has witnessed the devastating effects of diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia, this launch is deeply personal," said Jina Park, Chief Strategy Officer. "We built SwiftSight to track brain changes clearly and consistently over time. More importantly, we built it because it's the kind of tool we'd want for ourselves and for our families. By giving providers these crucial insights earlier, we're giving patients a better chance to understand and take action on their health."

To learn more about SwiftSight, attend AIRS Medical's AI Theater event on November 30th at 2pm. Details can be found here .

Expand your imaging capabilities with AIRS Medical

In addition to the debut of SwiftSight, AIRS Medical will showcase the latest advances across its AI imaging portfolio:

SwiftMR 2.0 – Customizable scan protocols and enterprise-ready scaling options

– Customizable scan protocols and enterprise-ready scaling options Whole-body MRI – High-resolution imaging for patients seeking to take control of their health

– High-resolution imaging for patients seeking to take control of their health Workflow upgrades – Cross-site standardization tools and cloud integration

Join us for expert-led sessions

Hear from industry leaders how SwiftMR and SwiftSight are solving today's biggest challenges in radiology.

Innovation Theater | November 30th, 10:30am – Find out how auto-MIP technology streamlines MRA workflows

– Find out how auto-MIP technology streamlines MRA workflows Lunch & Learn, Classroom S403A | November 30th, 12pm – Discover how leading academic hospitals and imaging networks are scaling SwiftMR

– Discover how leading academic hospitals and imaging networks are scaling SwiftMR AI Theater | November 30th, 2pm – See how SwiftMR and SwiftSight deliver consistent brain volumetrics for dependable progression tracking

– See how SwiftMR and SwiftSight deliver consistent brain volumetrics for dependable progression tracking AI Theater | December 2nd, 3:30pm – Learn how 3T Radiology & Research built a premium whole-body MRI service in-house with SwiftMR

For details and to register, visit the AIRS Medical website .

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies . The company's flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards for its speed in MRI , and the team behind it has been celebrated as innovators in AI . Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

To learn more about AIRS Medical, visit https://airsmed.com/en/ .

1 SwiftSight is currently available in the United States only, with availability in additional regions expected in the future.

2 Actual scan time varies by scanner model, sequence, and clinical protocol.

