AIRS Medical Partners with MXR Imaging to Bring SwiftMR™ to More Than 300 Radiology Practices

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical has partnered with MXR Imaging, the largest independent distributor of medical imaging equipment in the United States, to deliver SwiftMR™ to more than 300 radiology practices nationwide. This partnership empowers diagnostic imaging centers to enhance efficiency and expand patient access to care.

Launched in Korea in 2021 and introduced to the United States in 2023, SwiftMR™ is an award-winning1 artificial intelligence (AI) solution for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). By reducing MRI scan times by up to 50%2 and generating clearer images, SwiftMR™ transforms the operational efficiency and diagnostic accuracy of radiology centers.

In partnering with MXR Imaging, AIRS Medical is furthering its mission to deliver top-tier preventive healthcare to all. "At AIRS Medical, we strive to increase access to preventive healthcare and create a healthier future for everyone," commented AIRS Medical CEO Hyeseong Lee. "Expanding SwiftMR™ to over 300 U.S. locations is a major step toward achieving that goal."

As an industry leader in diagnostic imaging sales and service, MXR Imaging shares a mission to increase patient access to care. "MXR Imaging focuses on improving our customers' ability to deliver medical imaging solutions and our partnership with AIRS Medical will certainly help customers get more out of their MRI systems," said Shelby Lemler, Executive Vice President at MXR Imaging. "SwiftMR™ not only improves patient comfort, but it also enables radiology centers to enhance efficiency and provide care for more patients."

SwiftMR™ offers several key advantages:

Access to care: Shorter scan times enable centers to accommodate more patients, including urgent cases.

Diagnostic accuracy: Sharper images allow radiologists to more effectively diagnose abnormalities.

Enhanced patient experience: Reduced scan times can provide a better experience for patients with anxiety, claustrophobia, or physical limitations.

Operational efficiency: AI-powered image reconstruction allows for increased scan volume without extending operating hours.

Potential for additional revenue: Efficiencies can lead to revenue growth.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies . Our flagship product, SwiftMR™, has earned multiple awards for its speed in MRI , and our team has been celebrated as innovators in AI . Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

Discover how SwiftMR™ can transform your imaging center by visiting https://airsmed.com/en/ .

About MXR Imaging

MXR Imaging is the largest independent distributor of imaging sales and service in the United States, providing a wide array of New and Platinum Certified Pre-Owned imaging equipment. MXR also offers service and repair support equipment relocation, mobile rentals, parts, training, and medical supplies to healthcare providers. MXR represents an extensive imaging equipment portfolio which includes CT, PET/CT, MRI, General Radiology, Ultrasound, and PACS.

Learn more at mxrimaging.com .

1 AIRS Medical Wins 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for AI MRI Solution SwiftMR™

2 For investigational purposes in countries outside of the United States, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. FDA 510(k)-cleared to support images with scan time reduction by up to 50% in the United States.

