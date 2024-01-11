AIRS Medical Receives EU Medical Device Regulation CE Certification for SwiftMR™

News provided by

AIRS Medical Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 03:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, is thrilled to announce that it has received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) CE certification for its AI-powered MRI enhancement solution 'SwiftMR™'. This certification allows AIRS Medical to sell its flagship product, 'SwiftMR™,' across the EU (27 countries), Turkey, EEA (Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway), Great Britain, and Switzerland.

Continue Reading
SwiftMR_MDR_CE_mark
SwiftMR_MDR_CE_mark

The MDR CE certification is a more stringent requirement for medical devices than the previous Medical Device Directive (MDD), ensuring higher performance, quality standards, safety and clinical evaluation. MDR CE certification is essential for sales in EU and neighboring countries based on CE certification. However, many companies encounter challenges in obtaining certification and entering Europe due to enhanced assessment requirements and strict standards.

AIRS Medical, by obtaining its initial certification under MDR instead of MDD, has demonstrated adherence to stringent European standards for product performance, safety, and quality. Following FDA 510(k) expanded approval in October 2023, obtaining MDR CE certification is a notably swift pace in the AI medical device industry.

SwiftMR™ enhances MRI image quality through fine-tuned deep learning technology. It is capable of reducing MRI scan times by up to 50-percent, while enhancing image quality using AI-powered denoising and sharpening. One of the key advantages of SwiftMR™ is that it allows for improve MRI productivity without the need for additional scanner purchases or existing MRI upgrades. SwiftMR™ has expanded into over 14 countries and accumulated over 1.1M processed exams in over 300 institutions. The recent MDR CE certification is expected to further accelerate market expansion in Europe. Furthermore, AIRS Medical will showcase its latest achievements through an AI Theater Presentation at ECR(European Congress of Radiology) 2024. Visit booth #AI-04 in Austria Center Vienna from Feb 28.

Hyeseong Lee, CEO of AIRS Medical, stated, "Our MDR CE certification clearly shows AIRS Medical's capabilities in product quality and regulatory compliance." He added, "Through this certification, we will accelerate our market growth in the European market."

About AIRS Medical, Inc.

AIRS Medical is a leading healthcare AI company that envisions patient-friendly healthcare by transforming the inefficiencies in the medical industry through innovative technology, enabling more people to access healthcare when needed. AIRS Medical offers SwiftMR™, an AI-Powered MRI Reconstruction solution. It is also working on an AI-Powered Venipuncture automation solution to be released soon. Visit airsmed.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Marketing / [email protected] / +82-70-7777-5061

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315373/SwiftMR_MDR_CE_mark.jpg

Also from this source

AIRS Medical inks partnership agreement with FONAR Corporation, leveraging the experience of the pioneering company in MRI... Success cases to be presented at RSNA 2023

AIRS Medical, the leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, recently announced a strategic partnership with FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR),...
AIRS Medical Accelerates Global Expansion, Showcasing clinical achievements of MRI Enhancement Solution at RSNA 2023

AIRS Medical Accelerates Global Expansion, Showcasing clinical achievements of MRI Enhancement Solution at RSNA 2023

AIRS Medical has shown remarkable growth in global market expansion. The company received MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program) certification,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.