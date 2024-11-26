AIRS Medical to Showcase Latest AI Innovations at RSNA 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a leader in AI-driven diagnostic imaging solutions, is excited to present its latest innovations at the 2024 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visit us at South Hall Booth #4721 to learn more about SwiftMR® , our award-winning MRI acceleration solution, and other breakthroughs in diagnostic imaging.

What to expect at RSNA

We've packed an exciting agenda for RSNA 2024, including:

Lunch & Learn ( December 1st , 11:45am ) — Discover how SwiftMR enhances MRI image quality, increases revenue potential, and elevates the patient experience.

— Discover how SwiftMR enhances MRI image quality, increases revenue potential, and elevates the patient experience. AI Theater Presentation #1 ( December 1st , 3pm ) — Hear from Seung-Hong Choi , MD, PhD, Professor in the Department of Radiology at Seoul National University , as he discusses the clinical validation of SwiftMR and its impact on diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

— Hear from , MD, PhD, Professor in the Department of Radiology at Seoul , as he discusses the clinical validation of SwiftMR and its impact on diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. AI Theater Presentation #2 ( December 2nd , 11am ) — Find out from Daryl Eber , MD, co-founder of 3T Radiology & Research, how his practice generated over $200,000 in just two months using SwiftMR.

We will also hold Meet the Experts sessions on December 1st (1pm), December 2nd (11:15am), and December 3rd (10:30am), featuring radiology experts who have successfully integrated SwiftMR into their practices.

For more details and to register, visit our website .

Expanding access to care through strategic partnerships

In 2024, AIRS Medical partnered with industry leaders including Bayer and RAYUS Radiology to expand access to AI-powered healthcare solutions. By collaborating with these distinguished organizations, we're accelerating SwiftMR's adoption and expanding access to care worldwide, transforming MRI workflows and facilitating a smoother patient journey.

2025 and beyond

As we look to the future, AIRS Medical remains committed to expanding access to diagnostic imaging services and pioneering AI innovations. Building on the momentum of 2024, we will continue to empower healthcare providers worldwide with solutions that redefine what's possible in medical imaging. We're excited to broaden SwiftMR's reach and introduce new technologies in the coming year.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies . Our flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards for its speed in MRI , and our team has been celebrated as innovators in AI . Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

To learn more about AIRS Medical, visit airsmed.com/en .

Ashley Guidace

AIRS Medical

Director of Global Marketing

[email protected]

+1 (847) 306-8731

SOURCE AIRS Medical