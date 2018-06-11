AirTies Appoints Frederic Nys as Vice President of Engineering

"We are absolutely delighted to have Frederic join AirTies' executive team," said Metin Taskin, CTO of AirTies. "Frederic's proven experience, technical expertise, and leadership abilities make him the perfect fit as our business continues to scale rapidly around the globe. We're very confident that his intellect, insights and managerial skills will greatly benefit our company, our partners, and our customers."

"I am thrilled to be joining AirTies at this remarkable time in the company's history," Frederic Nys, Vice President of Engineering at AirTies. "Service providers now recognize the critical role that managed Wi-Fi Mesh plays in the overall subscriber experience, and AirTies is the clear market leader in this space. The people, products, and culture at AirTies make it exceptional, and I look forward to all of the opportunities that are ahead of us."

Mr. Nys has more than 20 years of experience leading engineering teams in high-tech companies of all sizes. Most recently, Mr. Nys was at Technicolor S.A serving as Vice President of Product Development for Telco Gateways, Connected Home. Immediately prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Operations and Professional Services at EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A. He also served in key management roles at Option N.V., Metavector (Belgium), Eonic Systems N.V., and CGI Group, Inc. Mr. Nys holds a Master's (MSc) in Mathematical Engineering from Université Catholique de Louvain-La-Neuve.

AirTies provides leading international service providers with solutions to fix their subscribers' in-home Wi-Fi issues and create premium Wi-Fi services. Last week, the company disclosed that more than 25 million homes are powered by AirTies' technologies across more than 50 operators on 4 different continents. Additional information about AirTies can be found at: www.AirTies.com.

AirTies provides service providers with Mesh extenders, set-top boxes, software, apps, and cloud-based performance monitoring capabilities that enable ISPs to provide a managed Wi-Fi Mesh solution for their subscribers. AirTies technologies are powering more than 25 million homes worldwide. AirTies' customers include: AT&T, Atlantic Broadband, Deutsche Telekom, Frontier, Orange, Midco, Singtel, Sky (SKY Q in the UK; Germany; Italy; and New Zealand), Swisscom, Vodafone, Waoo, and many other operators.

