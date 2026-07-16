Airties Strengthens Board of Directors and Executive Team with New Strategic Appointments

"We are privileged to welcome Stephen to our Board of Directors and Michael to our executive leadership team at this exciting juncture in the history of Airties," said Metin Taskin, CEO and co-founder of Airties. "Stephen brings a remarkable record of accomplishment and experience having led large-scale deployments and innovations for some of the world's leading telecom companies. We look forward to his insights and guidance on ways to further strengthen our efforts to meet the evolving connectivity needs of broadband operators."

Taskin continued, "We're also delighted to have recruited Michael Rezek to join our senior management team as Chief Business Development Officer. Michael's deep industry expertise and successes building strategic partnerships will help Airties create new ways to deepen the value we deliver to customers and partners."

Stephen Howe: Airties' Board Member

A network executive in Canadian telecommunications for more than 25 years, Stephen Howe most recently served as Chief Technology and Information Officer and Executive Vice President at Bell Canada. In that role, he led Bell Canada's Network and Technology Services organization responsible for designing, building and operating Bell's broadband fibre, wireless, satellite and media networks, as well as application development, infrastructure and cloud management. During his tenure, Stephen led the rollout of Bell's fibre network across seven provinces and the expansion of Bell's national 5G and 5G+ networks. Previously, he also served as Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President of IT at TELUS Mobility. Stephen holds a Bachelor of Engineering Physics from McMaster University and an MBA from Cornell University.

"Airties has an impeccable reputation for helping ISPs improve connectivity experiences through their AI-driven software and actionable insights for Tier-1 operators across the globe," said Stephen Howe, Airties' board member. "I am honored to serve on the board of a true industry leader at the forefront of helping ISPs combat churn, improve customer experiences, and drive value for their customers and stakeholders. I look forward to working with the rest of the Board and Airties' leadership team to help operators unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth."

Michael Rezek: Chief Business Development Officer

Michael Rezek joins Airties with more than 25 years of experience driving revenue growth, leading strategic partnerships, and building global technology ecosystems. From autonomous robotic systems, network assurance, automation, and threat detection and response, Rezek spent his career making complex systems more autonomous, resilient, and secure. Most recently, he served as Director of Business Development at Cisco, where he oversaw cross-architecture solutions and business growth initiatives across service providers, enterprise, and government markets. Prior to Cisco, Rezek served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Accedian, where he built the partnerships and commercial momentum that helped position the company ahead of its acquisition by Cisco in 2023. Earlier in his career, Rezek held management roles at Cisco and other tech companies, and he earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree from Youngstown State University and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. He will report directly to Taskin.

"Airties shapes how ISPs improve and manage connectivity experiences for millions of subscribers around the world, and it possesses some of the richest connected-home intelligence anywhere in the industry," said Michael Rezek, Chief Business Development Officer at Airties. "I'm thrilled to join as the company helps define the next phase of intelligent connectivity. As the pace of AI and networking innovation accelerates, I look forward to forging partnerships that turn that intelligence into more personalized, reliable, and secure connectivity experiences across homes, MDUs, and small businesses."

Many of the world's leading operators rely upon Airties' Connectivity Experience Management Platform to optimize performance, lower churn, reduce expenses, boost satisfaction, unlock new revenue, and build stronger customer relationships. Airties' product suite, including Airties Home, Airties Pro, and Airties Multi, helps ISPs observe, diagnose, and fix connectivity issues automatically or through actionable recommendations; delivers end-to-end optimizations for connected devices and applications; and tailors connectivity experiences through AI-powered personalized Wi-Fi and prioritizations.

Airties has received many prestigious industry awards for its innovations, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best Wi-Fi Innovation" and "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" awards from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and numerous others.

Additional information about Airties is available at: www.airties.com.

About Airties

Airties empowers operators to provide smooth, smart, secure connectivity. Airties turns smart connectivity into a competitive advantage for operators and enhances how subscribers experience connectivity in the real world: making every connection smarter and more reliable. Airties' AI-driven insights enable operators to lower churn, reduce expenses, boost satisfaction, and attract new customers. Across departments, from engineering to marketing, Airties helps increase efficiency, accelerate innovation, and design smarter campaigns. Airties' holistic suite of hardware-agnostic software enables ISPs to manage connectivity, based on leading industry standards and open-source software, across their fibre, cable/DSL, and fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments. Airties' customers include leading service providers such as AT&T, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others across the world. More information is available at www.airties.com.

SOURCE Airties