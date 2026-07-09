Airties to Acquire Aprecomm to Accelerate Growth in Emerging Markets & Expand Portfolio of AI-Driven Connectivity Experience Management Solutions to ISPs

Product synergies in AI-driven connectivity experience management solutions and R&D strengthen Airties' leadership position empowering broadband operators to improve Quality of Experience and unlock new revenue streams





Accelerates expansion into high-growth broadband markets including India, South Asia, Southeast Asia, South America, and other developing regions

PARIS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a global leader of AI-driven software that improves the connectivity experience for ISPs' subscribers, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aprecomm, a leading provider of intuitive, self-healing network and customer experience solutions. The acquisition accelerates Airties' geographic expansion serving broadband operators in high-growth regions and benefits from synergies across product portfolios, R&D, and added AI expertise from Aprecomm to further serve ISPs around the world. Financial details were not disclosed.

Metin Taskin, CEO and Co-Founder of Airties Airties to acquire Aprecomm

Aprecomm, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, has built a reputation for its intuitive, self-healing Wi-Fi and broadband network solutions for ISPs. Aprecomm allows ISPs to improve connectivity through AI-driven software services that deliver real-time insights and optimizations to reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction. Today, Aprecomm manages more than seven million homes and business locations, serving more than 50 ISPs worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aprecomm will operate as a subsidiary of Airties following the close of the deal. Aprecomm will continue to provide tailored solutions to serve its customers and the markets in which it operates.

"Aprecomm is very well positioned in growth markets like India and Southeast Asia, so we now have an unmatched foundation to accelerate our expansion further across Asia-Pacific and into South America, two markets where demand for intelligent connectivity is growing at extraordinary speed," said Metin Taskin, CEO and Co-Founder of Airties. "In addition, the acquisition is aligned with our vision of helping ISPs move to agentic AI platforms for the connected home, where the network autonomously anticipates, adapts and acts to provide the best broadband connectivity experience, lower churn and unlock new revenue for ISPs."

"Joining Airties, the industry's pioneer and leader in advancing connectivity experience, is a strong validation of the vision that has shaped Aprecomm from the start," said Pramod Gummaraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Aprecomm. "Aprecomm was built with the belief that every service provider should be able to deliver a far more intelligent and reliable broadband experience. This combination gives us a broader platform to take that vision further and extend our impact across more markets globally."

"This combination brings together Airties' global reach and Aprecomm's AI-native platform. With our edge AI, cloud-native architecture, and vendor-agnostic design, we have a strong foundation to deliver smarter, more scalable connectivity experiences to service providers worldwide," said Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO and Co-Founder of Aprecomm.

The acquisition brings complementary go-to-market capabilities for ISPs across the globe. Aprecomm's software suite enables service providers to deliver intuitive, self-healing networks and improved in-home broadband experiences. Distinctively, Aprecomm's product portfolio was purpose-built to address the economics and ARPU profiles of ISPs in developing markets, while delivering core improvements to home connectivity for consumers. Conversely, many of the world's leading Tier-1 operators rely upon Airties' proven AI-powered Connectivity Experience Management Platform to optimize performance, lower churn, reduce expenses, boost satisfaction, unlock new revenue, and build stronger customer relationships. Airties complete product suite, including Airties Home, Airties Pro, and Airties Multi is designed to provide the performance, features, scale, and flexibility required to serve Tier-1 operators across their fibre, cable/DSL, and fixed wireless access (FWA) footprints. Having different offers available underneath the Airties or Aprecomm banners will enable Airties to customize solutions and address a wide range of customer requirements and market dynamics.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close later in 2026. Additional details about Airties is at www.airties.com, and more about Aprecomm is at https://aprecomm.ai/.

About Airties

Airties empowers operators to provide smooth, smart, secure connectivity. Airties turns smart connectivity into a competitive advantage for operators and enhances how subscribers experience connectivity in the real world: making every connection smarter and more reliable. Airties' AI-driven insights enable operators to lower churn, reduce expenses, boost satisfaction, and attract new customers. Across departments, from engineering to marketing, Airties helps increase efficiency, accelerate innovation, and design smarter campaigns. Airties' holistic suite of hardware-agnostic software enables ISPs to manage connectivity, based on leading industry standards and open-source software, across their fibre, cable/DSL, and fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments. Airties' customers include leading service providers such as AT&T, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others across the world. More information is available at www.airties.com.

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses AI to deliver a unique application suite that enables service providers to build self-optimizing, self-healing broadband networks. Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money. Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 50 service providers worldwide.

SOURCE Airties