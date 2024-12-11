Airwavz Announces Credit Facility Upsizing with AB Private Credit Investors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions, today announced the successful upsizing of its existing credit facility with AB Private Credit Investors ("AB-PCI"), the middle market direct lending platform of AllianceBernstein.

This expansion enhances Airwavz' capacity to sustain its growth and provide dependable wireless infrastructure solutions to commercial real estate owners, healthcare providers, and wireless carriers. With AB-PCI's continued support, Airwavz is equipped with the additional capital needed to drive execution and foster strong client partnerships, reinforcing their position as a leader in wireless connectivity.

Airwavz will continue to strengthen their role as a trusted technology partner by investing in advanced infrastructure solutions and faster deployments, ensuring clients receive the connectivity solutions that meet their specific needs and deliver a reliable wireless experience.

"We are excited about another expansion of our credit facility with AB-PCI to fuel our continued growth. Their support enables us to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients." said Airwavz CFO, Shawn Kocher. "AB-PCI has been a thoughtful and flexible partner to Airwavz and we are grateful for their on-going support."

About Airwavz Solutions

Airwavz designs, installs, owns, and operates in-building wireless infrastructure that provides affordable, convenient, and seamless high-speed connectivity to its clients and their tenants. Airwavz empowers its clients to enjoy wireless service without the hassle, delivering solutions that exceed their unique needs and goals.

About AB Private Credit Investors

AB Private Credit Investors provides growth and acquisition-related funding up to $300 million to middle market companies. AB-PCI customizes credit solutions for the needs of borrowers and leverages deep industry knowledge to be efficient, flexible, and creative. Within AB-PCI, a dedicated Digital Infrastructure and Services team worked on the transaction and the team has significant experience providing financing for companies across industry sub-verticals, including Wireless, Fiber, and Managed Services.

