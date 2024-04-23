Airwavz Partners with Nuveen Real Estate to Redefine the Wireless Experience in Commercial Real Estate

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions, a leading provider of wireless solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Nuveen Real Estate, a leading global investment manager, to enhance the wireless experience across Nuveen's extensive office real estate portfolio.

In an era where seamless connectivity is non-negotiable, the collaboration between Airwavz and Nuveen represents a strategic alignment to meet the increasing demand for exceptional wireless experiences within commercial buildings. By harnessing Airwavz' future-proof technology and expertise, Nuveen is committed to enhancing tenant satisfaction and prepare its properties for rapidly evolving technology.

Nuveen's decision to partner with Airwavz emphasizes a shared commitment to elevating wireless coverage standards across their diverse portfolio of commercial properties. With the proliferation of mobile devices and the increasing reliance on digital connectivity, providing reliable, high-speed cellular services has become paramount for enhancing tenant experiences and maximizing property value.

"As a leading investment manager, Nuveen is dedicated to delivering best-in-class experiences for our tenants across our real estate portfolio," said Robert Amick of Nuveen Real Estate. "Our partnership with Airwavz reflects our commitment to innovation and ensuring our properties are equipped with the technology necessary to meet the evolving needs of our tenants."

Airwavz provides a wealth of experience and innovative solutions to address the unique connectivity challenges faced by Nuveen's properties. Through meticulous wireless assessments and customized strategies, Airwavz will collaborate closely with Nuveen to optimize wireless coverage and performance, ensuring seamless connectivity experiences for tenants and visitors alike.

"We're thrilled to partner with Nuveen and enhance the wireless experience across their real estate portfolio," remarked Brad Davis, CEO of Airwavz Solutions. "Airwavz is dedicated to delivering flexible connectivity solutions for our clients that fit the needs of their tenants. We are eager to deliver on that promise to Nuveen, earning their trust as an innovative technology partner."

Airwavz has made significant strides in enhancing wireless connectivity across the D.C., Dallas, Houston, and New York markets, in notable Nuveen properties such as Lincoln Centre, Four Oaks Place and 730 3rd Ave, setting a precedent for the transformative impact of this partnership. These early successes lay the groundwork for broader implementation across Nuveen's real estate portfolio. As the partnership continues to evolve, Airwavz remains dedicated to delivering reliable wireless solutions that exceed Nuveen's expectations and elevate the wireless experience across their portfolio.

This partnership isn't just about meeting immediate connectivity needs; it's about future-proofing Nuveen's properties for the long term. With the rapid evolution of technologies like AI and IoT, investing in reliable wireless infrastructure is essential for staying ahead of the curve. Airwavz' forward-thinking approach ensures that Nuveen's properties are equipped to adapt and thrive in an increasingly connected world.

About Airwavz Solutions:

Airwavz Solutions is a wireless infrastructure company that specializes in delivering reliable solutions for commercial real estate, healthcare, and wireless carriers. Airwavz designs, installs, and operates smart, sustainable wireless infrastructure, providing property owners and wireless carriers with the services they need to meet the surging demand for connectivity.

