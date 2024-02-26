Airwavz Solutions Announces Executive Promotion: David Herran Appointed President and Chief Commercial Officer

News provided by

Airwavz

26 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz, a leading provider of wireless solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Herran to the position of President and Chief Commercial Officer.

David has been an integral part of Airwavz throughout his tenure, contributing to the company's growth and establishing Airwavz as an industry leader. His experience and leadership qualities have been instrumental in shaping the success of Airwavz.

Airwavz CEO Brad Davis stated, "As we continue to grow and navigate the dynamic wireless landscape, David Herran's promotion to President and Chief Commercial Officer is a testament to his exceptional contributions to the Airwavz team. His dedication and expertise have been instrumental in our success, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead us to the next level."

David Herran's multifaceted contributions across strategy, innovation, leadership, along with his client-centric focus, will undoubtedly propel the organization towards continued success and growth.  In this new role, David will be responsible for developing and implementing long-term strategic initiatives, fostering collaboration, and empowering the Airwavz team to deliver seamless wireless solutions that align with the evolving needs of our clients. David's promotion reaffirms Airwavz' dedication to delivering top-tier wireless solutions.

About Airwavz

Airwavz Solutions is a wireless infrastructure company that specializes in delivering reliable solutions for commercial real estate, healthcare, and wireless carriers. Airwavz designs, installs, and operates smart, sustainable wireless infrastructure, providing property owners and wireless carriers with the services they need to meet the surging demand for connectivity.

For further information about Airwavz Solutions and its innovative wireless solutions, please visit www.airwavz.com.

WE MAKE WIRELESS SIMPLE.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Allison Horinko
Sr. Marketing + Communications Manager
[email protected]
484.629.4125

SOURCE Airwavz

Also from this source

Airwavz Solutions Welcomes Healthcare Technology Leader, Craig Richardville, to its Market Advisory Board

Airwavz Solutions Welcomes Healthcare Technology Leader, Craig Richardville, to its Market Advisory Board

Airwavz Solutions Inc., a leading provider of wireless solutions, announces the latest addition to its Market Advisory Board – Mr. Craig...
Empowering Connectivity: Airwavz Partners with Nuveen Real Estate to Elevate Wireless Coverage at Lincoln Centre and Four Oaks Place, Texas

Empowering Connectivity: Airwavz Partners with Nuveen Real Estate to Elevate Wireless Coverage at Lincoln Centre and Four Oaks Place, Texas

In a remarkable leap towards enhancing the quality of cellular coverage, Airwavz, a leading provider of wireless solutions, has embarked on a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.