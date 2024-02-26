Airwavz Solutions Announces Executive Promotion: David Herran Appointed President and Chief Commercial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz, a leading provider of wireless solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Herran to the position of President and Chief Commercial Officer.

David has been an integral part of Airwavz throughout his tenure, contributing to the company's growth and establishing Airwavz as an industry leader. His experience and leadership qualities have been instrumental in shaping the success of Airwavz.

Airwavz CEO Brad Davis stated, "As we continue to grow and navigate the dynamic wireless landscape, David Herran's promotion to President and Chief Commercial Officer is a testament to his exceptional contributions to the Airwavz team. His dedication and expertise have been instrumental in our success, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead us to the next level."

David Herran's multifaceted contributions across strategy, innovation, leadership, along with his client-centric focus, will undoubtedly propel the organization towards continued success and growth. In this new role, David will be responsible for developing and implementing long-term strategic initiatives, fostering collaboration, and empowering the Airwavz team to deliver seamless wireless solutions that align with the evolving needs of our clients. David's promotion reaffirms Airwavz' dedication to delivering top-tier wireless solutions.

About Airwavz

Airwavz Solutions is a wireless infrastructure company that specializes in delivering reliable solutions for commercial real estate, healthcare, and wireless carriers. Airwavz designs, installs, and operates smart, sustainable wireless infrastructure, providing property owners and wireless carriers with the services they need to meet the surging demand for connectivity.

For further information about Airwavz Solutions and its innovative wireless solutions, please visit www.airwavz.com.

