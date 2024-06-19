Airwavz Solutions Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions is pleased to announce significant updates to its organizational leadership as part of its ongoing growth strategy. The promotions of JD Jeske and Jonathan Lester reflect the company's commitment to expanding its capabilities and driving success across business units.

JD Jeske Promoted to Senior Vice President, Real Estate Partnerships

JD Jeske has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Real Estate Partnerships. In his expanded role, JD will lead Airwavz' real estate partnership team while continuing to build relationships and deliver advanced wireless solutions.

Throughout the years, JD's contributions have been instrumental to the team's success. He consistently exceeds annual goals, builds trust with clients and partners and delivers on the Airwavz promise. His ability to think strategically, his passion for coaching his peers, and his drive to exceed expectations will continue to be key to his new role and Airwavz' ongoing growth and success.

Jonathan Lester Promoted to Senior Vice President, Client Solutions and Technology

Airwavz is also excited to announce the promotion of Jonathan Lester to Senior Vice President, Client Solutions and Technology. Jonathan will lead the Client Solutions and Technology group, which will now include the Network Architecture and Information Technology functions.

Jonathan has a deep understanding of our clients' needs and is highly skilled at creating flexible solutions to address their needs. Since joining Airwavz, Jonathan has successfully guided the growth and leadership of Product Development, Sales Operations, Sales Enablement, and Marketing functions. The combination of these teams with Network Architecture and IT under Jonathan's leadership is expected to empower innovation and enhance collaboration across the organization.

These strategic leadership updates position Airwavz to continue its trajectory of success, fostering innovation and excellence in serving our clients and partners.

About Airwavz

Airwavz Solutions is a wireless infrastructure company that specializes in delivering reliable solutions for commercial real estate, healthcare, and wireless carriers. Airwavz designs, installs, and operates smart, sustainable wireless infrastructure, providing property owners and wireless carriers with the services they need to meet the surging demand for connectivity.

