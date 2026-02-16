Airwavz Solutions Appoints Kyle Wager as Chief Financial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions today announced the appointment of Kyle Wager as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the company's financial leadership as it scales its in-building wireless platform across the United States.

Wager brings a strong track record guiding infrastructure and service-driven organizations through disciplined growth, strengthening financial systems, and building scalable operating models. As CFO, he will oversee financial strategy, capital planning, forecasting, and performance management while driving increased financial rigor across Airwavz' expanding portfolio of commercial properties.

In conjunction with Wager's appointment, current CFO Shawn Kocher will transition to Chief Financial Strategist, where he will continue supporting financial strategy, capital markets initiatives, and long-term planning. This planned transition reflects Airwavz' evolution and establishes a clear division of responsibilities as the company continues to scale.

"Kyle brings the right combination of financial discipline, operational experience, and strategic mindset as Airwavz enters its next phase," said CEO David Herran. "Shawn has been instrumental in building our financial foundation, and his transition ensures continuity and strategic focus as we strengthen the finance function."

At Airwavz, Wager will focus on enhancing financial transparency, strengthening unit economics, improving capital market capabilities, and building the systems required to support sustainable growth. His experience leading expansion, acquisitions, and operational transformation positions him to make an immediate impact.

Wager has more than a decade of leadership experience across finance, operations, and accounting, including senior roles at Agile Networks, InSite Wireless, and Summit Materials. He holds a BBA and Master of Accounting from the College of William & Mary and is a licensed CPA in Virginia.

"Airwavz has built a compelling platform at the intersection of connectivity, real estate, and infrastructure," said Wager. "I'm excited to help strengthen the financial foundation of the business while supporting disciplined growth that creates long-term value for customers, partners, and shareholders."

Wager's appointment reinforces Airwavz' commitment to building a forward-looking leadership team capable of supporting the company's momentum and delivering high-performance wireless infrastructure for their clients and partners.

Airwavz designs, installs, owns, and operates wireless infrastructure that provides seamless high-speed connectivity to clients and their tenants. By removing the complexity of wireless deployment and management, Airwavz delivers customized solutions that exceed the unique needs of modern buildings and venues.

