Airwavz Solutions Names Perry Welch as Chief Sales Officer in Strategic Leadership Move

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz, a leading provider of wireless solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Perry Welch to Chief Sales Officer. This strategic move reflects Airwavz' commitment to excellence and continued growth.

In his new role as Chief Sales Officer, Perry Welch will lead the charge in developing and executing strategic initiatives that align with Airwavz' ongoing growth. With years of experience, Welch has been a pivotal force in advancing the company's objectives.

Perry Welch

In his previous role as Senior Vice President of Real Estate Partnerships, Perry was responsible for overseeing strategic development initiatives that supported Airwavz' remarkable growth and expansion into new markets. His expertise in sales and relationship development has been instrumental in scaling the organization and securing investment rights for wireless infrastructure.

Welch demonstrated a proven track record of negotiating agreements and building relationships with commercial real estate and healthcare property owners for wireless network investments. He consistently supported our clients, showcasing his commitment to Airwavz core values.

"Promoting Perry Welch to Chief Sales Officer aligns seamlessly with the incredible momentum Airwavz has experienced over the last three years," stated David Herran, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Airwavz. "His leadership achievements, coupled with his deep understanding of wireless solutions, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our relationships in current markets and explore future opportunities."

As Chief Sales Officer, Perry Welch will be vital in shaping Airwavz sales strategy, fostering key relationships, and driving the company's continued success in the dynamic landscape of wireless solutions.

About Airwavz:

Airwavz Solutions is a wireless infrastructure company that specializes in delivering reliable solutions for commercial real estate, healthcare, and wireless carriers. Airwavz designs, installs, and operates smart, sustainable wireless infrastructure, providing property owners and wireless carriers with the services they need to meet the surging demand for connectivity.

For further information about Airwavz and their innovative wireless solutions, please visit www.airwavz.com.

