Airwavz Solutions Secures Major Credit Facility Expansion in Partnership with AB-PCI, Fueling Rapid Growth

14 Jun, 2023, 20:47 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions, Inc., the market's leading provider of smart building wireless infrastructure, today announced it has closed a transaction to significantly upsize its existing credit facility with AB Private Credit Investors ("AB-PCI"), the middle market direct lending platform of AllianceBernstein.

With its larger credit facility, and continued support from its equity investors led by Pamlico Capital, Airwavz intends to continue to fund its rapid growth. The expanded partnership with AB-PCI provides Airwavz with access to significant additional capital to build the Airwavz platform, invest in innovation and high-touch service, and serve new and existing clients, cementing its reputation as the industry choice for seamless and reliable wireless systems.

"AB-PCI has been a thoughtful and flexible partner to Airwavz and we are grateful for their support," said Airwavz CFO, Shawn Kocher. "We are excited to expand our credit facility with them to fuel the next chapter of Airwavz' growth."

To learn more about Airwavz, visit https://airwavz.com.

About Airwavz

Airwavz designs, installs, owns, and operates in-building wireless infrastructure that provides affordable, convenient, and seamless high-speed connectivity to its clients and their tenants. Airwavz empowers their clients to enjoy wireless service without

About AB Private Credit Investors

AB Private Credit Investors provides growth and acquisition-related funding up to $300 million to middle market companies. AB-PCI customizes credit solutions for the needs of borrowers and leverages deep industry knowledge to be efficient, flexible, and creative. Within AB-PCI, a dedicated Digital Infrastructure and Services team worked on the transaction and the team has significant experience providing financing for companies across the Fiber, Wireless, Data Center, Managed Services, Cloud Services and Technology Solutions Agency sub-verticals.

About Pamlico Capital

Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity investments of up to $200 million alongside founders and proven leaders in its target industries: communications, healthcare, services and software. 
The firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has assets under management of almost $3.5 billion.

Media Contact: Allison Horinko, [email protected]

SOURCE Airwavz

