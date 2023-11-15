Airwavz Solutions Welcomes Healthcare Technology Leader, Craig Richardville, to its Market Advisory Board

News provided by

Airwavz

15 Nov, 2023, 09:45 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions Inc., a leading provider of wireless solutions, announces the latest addition to its Market Advisory Board – Mr. Craig Richardville, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Intermountain Health. Mr. Richardville's appointment brings a wealth of expertise in healthcare technology and digital transformation to Airwavz' respected roster of advisors.

Currently, Mr. Richardville serves as a member of the Enterprise Leadership Team at Intermountain Health, where he leads the charge in revolutionizing the health system's information technology and digital services. His responsibilities encompass strategy, applications, operations, information security, informatics, data, and analytics, all aimed at steering Intermountain Health's digital transformation and information automation.

Before joining Intermountain Health, Mr. Richardville served as Senior Vice President & Chief Information and Analytics Officer at Atrium Health for over two decades. During his tenure, he played a transformative role in shaping Atrium Health into a national leader, effectively leveraging technology, data, and digital services as driving forces and differentiators.

Throughout his career, Mr. Richardville achieved multiple accolades, including the 2021 National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award, the 2020 Colorado CIO of the Year Award, and the 2017 Carolinas CIO of the Year Award, all recognizing his outstanding leadership and impact in leveraging technology and digital services across various industries. He was also honored with the 2015 John E. Gall, Jr. National CIO of the Year Award from CHIME and HIMSS.

Brad Davis, CEO of Airwavz Solutions, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Richardville's appointment: "We are delighted to have Craig Richardville join our Market Advisory Board. His experience in healthcare technology and digital transformation is critical as we continue to provide innovative wireless solutions to meet the needs of the evolving healthcare industry."

Mr. Craig Richardville's appointment to Airwavz' Market Advisory Board takes on added significance as the company has consistently demonstrated excellence in delivering wireless solutions to hospitals and healthcare networks. Mr. Richardville's industry-specific insights will prove instrumental in guiding Airwavz as it continues to provide enhanced wireless solutions to hospitals and healthcare campuses. Airwavz looks forward to embracing Mr. Richardville's knowledge and experience to further elevate the impact of their solutions in the industry.

About Airwavz Solutions

Airwavz Solutions is a telecommunications infrastructure company that specializes in delivering wireless solutions for hospitals, healthcare campuses and more. Airwavz designs, installs, and operates 5G-ready fiber backbone wireless infrastructure, providing doctors, patients, and staff with the services they need to meet the surging demand for connectivity.

For further information about Airwavz Solutions and its innovative in-building wireless solutions, please visit www.airwavz.com.

Media Contact:
Allison Horinko
Senior Manager, Marketing and Communication
[email protected]
484.629.4125

SOURCE Airwavz

