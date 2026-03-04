Eve Air Mobility Enters VERTICON 2026 With New Pathways for Rotorcraft Fleets

Eve is deepening its engagement with helicopter operators as flight testing advances, ecosystem readiness strengthens, and global commitments accelerate the transition toward integrated electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) and rotorcraft operations.

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31) arrives at VERTICON 2026 with expanding momentum across its flight‑test program, customer commitments, and operator ecosystem. As helicopter operators worldwide sharpen their long‑term fleet strategies, Eve is intensifying direct collaboration to provide a practical, low‑risk pathway toward electric flight, one that builds on today's rotorcraft operations rather than replacing them.

Visitors to VERTICON 2026 can explore Eve's full‑scale eVTOL mock‑up at booth #B849, offering an immersive preview of the aircraft that will help define the next chapter of Urban Air Mobility and mixed-fleet operations. The experience underscores Eve's accelerating industry traction, fueled by deepening operator partnerships, steady technical progress, and a strengthening commercial backlog.

"Operators are asking for a realistic, confidence‑building roadmap to electrification, and that is exactly what Eve is delivering," said Johann Bordais, chief executive officer of Eve Air Mobility. "Our eVTOL is purpose‑built to complement existing fleets by adding quiet, efficient, short‑range capacity. With Eve TechCare® aftermarket solutions, Eve Vector® urban air traffic management software, and the support of Embraer's global infrastructure, we're giving operators a fully integrated, lower‑risk way to shape their future fleets today."

Eve's increased engagement with helicopter operators reflects the industry's growing need for fleet-evolution strategies grounded in operational reality. With certification approaching and fleet‑planning timelines typically spanning several years, operators are accelerating their preparation now, evaluating routes, energy infrastructure, training needs, and mixed‑fleet concepts of operations. Eve provides a near‑term solution that opens new high‑frequency urban routes, expands capacity, and supports sustainability objectives while enabling rotorcraft to focus on longer‑range, heavy‑lift, and specialized missions.

Eve's 2026 flight‑test program continues on schedule following the successful maiden flight of its full‑scale engineering demonstrator in December 2025. With test flights occurring nearly daily and a plan to complete nearly 300 flights this year, the program will shortly prepare to enter wing‑borne cruise, an essential validation of Eve's efficient lift + cruise design. This technical progress gives operators greater clarity and confidence as they map their transition timelines.

Eve's support ecosystem is specifically designed to reduce complexity for operators preparing to introduce eVTOL aircraft.

Eve TechCare provides predictable maintenance, lifecycle services, and fleet‑availability support tailored to mixed fleets. With complete risk-transfer to Eve, operators can have peace of mind.

Eve Vector, Eve's urban air traffic management solution, helps integrate eVTOLs safely alongside helicopters in dense airspace.

Embraer's global infrastructure network delivers training, maintenance, repair, and overhaul, parts, and logistics support to ease operational adoption and ensure service continuity.

Together, these capabilities provide operators with an integrated foundation that reduces risk, accelerates readiness, and smooths the path toward electric operations.

Today, Eve maintains the industry's largest global pipeline with nearly 2,700 eVTOL commitments, many from helicopter operators seeking practical steps toward long‑term fleet evolution. The company recently strengthened its firm orders with two new binding agreements:

Revo, an urban air mobility operator in São Paulo, committed up to 50 eVTOLs, along with TechCare support, to begin transitioning its multimodal São Paulo service toward a fully electric fleet.

Tokyo‑based AirX, committed up to 50 eVTOLs, and plans to deploy the aircraft for sightseeing and last‑mile mobility beginning in 2029.

These milestones expand Eve's presence across the Americas and Asia‑Pacific, reinforcing its role as a partner of choice for rotorcraft operators shaping their future mobility portfolios.

Image: Eve Over Atlanta

