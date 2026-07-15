AISAP Named a Featured Case Study in New WHO Report on AI in Healthcare

Sheba Medical Center deployment cited for cutting bedside cardiac diagnosis to under five minutes

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AISAP, the FDA-cleared AI platform for point of care ultrasound (POCUS), has been featured as Case Study #5 in the World Health Organization's new report, "Bridging Theory and Practice" (page 21), which examines real-world applications of artificial intelligence in health systems worldwide. AISAP's inclusion, among thousands of AI companies evaluated globally, highlights its work with Sheba Medical Center, one of the world's leading hospitals.

The case study centers on AISAP's deployment within Sheba's internal medicine and emergency departments, where 660 patients were evaluated between July 2022 and December 2023 using AI-enhanced, AI-guided cardiac ultrasound performed by physicians without formal sonography training. Results, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health (2026;4(2):100355), showed that AI-enhanced FoCUS identified clinically relevant cardiac findings in 193 patients (29%), including 147 previously undocumented diagnoses (22%), and prompted medication changes in 49 patients (7%) and interventional procedures in 9 patients (1.4%). In a diagnostic-accuracy subset of 117 patients validated against formal echocardiography, AI-enhanced FoCUS showed 100% sensitivity and 96.9% specificity for detecting significant left ventricular dysfunction, and 100% sensitivity and 87.6% specificity for aortic stenosis.

"Being recognized by the World Health Organization validates what we've seen firsthand at Sheba: AI-guided POCUS can bring specialist-level cardiac diagnostics to any clinician, at any bedside, in minutes rather than hours. This is what validated AI can deliver, rapid, expert-level care directly to patients, across hospital departments," said Robert Klempfner, Chief Medical Officer & Co-Founder at AISAP.

The WHO case study cited results from a prospective clinical study at Sheba: more than 30% of cases led to treatment changes, early discharge, or care transitions, with scans completed in under five minutes. As of the second quarter of 2025, the platform had been used for more than 3,000 scans across six hospital departments and the emergency room, with 150 trained clinicians actively using it in routine clinical workflows.

AISAP received FDA clearance in September 2024 (510(k) K234141) for its AISAP CARDIO V1.0 system, based on a distinct US multicenter study that found more than 93% sensitivity and specificity for detecting significant valvular and ventricular abnormalities, validated against an independent core lab at Mass General Brigham. Sheba has also reported additional operational results from its enterprise-wide rollout of the platform, separate from the peer-reviewed clinical study.

The WHO report, "Bridging Theory and Practice," is available in full at iris.who.int/items/28faa031-ee08-4c06-b55b-233dba8ca500.

About AISAP AISAP is redefining the standard of care with FDA-cleared diagnostic algorithms embedded in PocusOS™, an AI operating system for any point of care ultrasound device. AISAP is used across academic medical centers, community hospitals, and cardiology clinics worldwide, including research partners such as Stanford, Mayo Clinic, Mass General Brigham, Innova and Jefferson Health. Learn more at aisap.ai.

SOURCE AISAP