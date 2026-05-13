Aisera Named a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape for Conversational AI Platforms for Back-Office Use Cases 2026 Vendor Assessment

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, an Automation Anywhere company, was named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape Worldwide Conversational AI Platforms for Back-Office Use Cases 2026 Vendor Assessment1

This is the first IDC MarketScape dedicated to conversational AI platforms for back-office use cases. The report follows IDC MarketScape's 2025 evaluation of general-purpose conversational AI platforms.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Aisera offers a wide range of options for LLM usage, from providing its own fine-tuned and domain-specific LLMs to allowing customers to integrate and tune their own foundation model to providing access to third-party foundation models, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google (via Vertex AI), Meta (with Llama 3), and Amazon (through Bedrock)."

The report also noted Aisera's key strengths including:

Ease of building and integrating conversational workflows: Customers praised the ease of using Aisera's prebuilt connectors and workflows. Aisera has a robust off-the-shelf connector system, which the customers described as "largely plug-and play," and the company's predefined workflows and Hyperflows are described as similarly easy to set up. Customers praised the platform's no-code capabilities for both workflow creation and customization without the need for a dedicated developer team.

Customers praised the ease of using Aisera's prebuilt connectors and workflows. Aisera has a robust off-the-shelf connector system, which the customers described as "largely plug-and play," and the company's predefined workflows and Hyperflows are described as similarly easy to set up. Customers praised the platform's no-code capabilities for both workflow creation and customization without the need for a dedicated developer team. Customer partnership model: Aisera's customers find the vendor to be a strong partner in enterprise-wide AI, helping smooth the way through challenges such as multisystem integration and customization with off-the-shelf solutions and low-code tools while being responsive to evolving customer needs. Customers and prospects view Aisera as a strong technical innovator that aligns its research and development (R&D) to their business needs.

"We believe this IDC MarketScape recognition validates our vision that the future of enterprise AI is about creating intelligent agents that can seamlessly integrate into existing business processes and execute complex workflows autonomously," said Derek Toone, SVP of Agentic AI Solutions at Automation Anywhere. "Enterprises need more than AI that can answer questions. They need AI that can make autonomous decisions, take action, and drive measurable business outcomes across their entire organization. Conversational AI and process automation are converging into a single, powerful platform."

"Over the past few years, IDC has seen vendors continue to expand their conversational AI platform offerings to support this wider variety of back-office use cases, evolving from basic chatbots that were limited to answering employee FAQs or forwarding help desk tickets to IT to complex AI agents that can provide personalized learning and career paths, speed HR onboarding for new employees, triage and troubleshoot IT help desk inquiries, compare and recommend procurement options, provide synthesized business learnings and recommendations for executives, assist knowledge workers in deep research workflows, and so forth," said Hayley Sutherland, Research Manager, Conversational AI at IDC.

The report notes, "While these evaluations continue, market demand and vendor offerings have progressed, showing a need to also evaluate platforms specialized for back-office use cases like HR, internal IT help desk, finance, procurement, operations, corporate strategy, and knowledge work."

For more information, download the excerpt of the IDC MarketScape. Come to Imagine Dallas 2026 (May 18-20, Omni Hotel, Dallas) to see live demonstrations of the back-office AI agents. Register at Imagine.AutomationAnywhere.com

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other marks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

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SOURCE Automation Anywhere