AIxCrypto Rebrands and Begins Trading Under New Ticker AIXC, Advancing Its "Three Driving Forces" Strategy to Become the No.1 Gateway to AI Web3 and a Bridge Between Web2 and Web3

The FFAI + AIXC "dual flywheel, dual bridge, dual listing" framework has now been fully established, ushering in a new era of high-speed, two-way empowerment between EAI and Crypto . This approach delivers transformative Web3 value to Web2 while also bringing substantial off-chain Web2 growth into Web3. Breaking boundaries and fostering integration—rather than operating in isolation—is the true future of the Web3 industry.

BesTrade DeAI Agent & Web3 AI Terminal – the No.1 entry point for Web3 trading, integrating intelligent AI agents with user-facing trading infrastructure. RWA + EAI Ecosystem Development – the No.1 gateway for Web3 Embedded AI (EAI) and real-world asset tokenization . As a founding contributor and builder of the AIxC Foundation, AIxC is constructing a complete ecosystem for RWA and EAI, including AI DePIN infrastructure, EAI public blockchain, and RWA application layers. AI-Driven Crypto Asset Management – including AI-powered crypto asset management and the C10 Index.

A key initiative under the second driving force, RWA + EAI Ecosystem Development, is the development of tokenized stock-based RWA offerings. The first tokenized stock project will involve FFAI shares, with an initial purchase of USD 5 million through an independent third party. If completed, the structure is expected to provide Faraday Future with the access to Web3-based fundraising at a lower cost than traditional Web2 financing.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC, "AIxC" or "the Company") today officially announced the company's renaming from Qualigen to rebrand as AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIXC). AIxC will take blockchain as foundational technology and artificial intelligence as the core driving force, committed to creating a globally leading ecosystem that integrates AI, crypto and blockchain, connecting Web2 and Web3, and aiming to become the No. 1 gateway to the AI Web3 world and a brand-new ecosystem integrating Web2 and Web3.

YT Jia, AIxC's Chief Advisor, as well as FF's Founder and Global Co-CEO, said, "As AIXC's controlling and majority shareholder, FF believes this renaming marks the official completion of the FFAI + AIXC 'dual flywheel, dual bridge, dual listing' system, opening a new era of high-speed dual empowerment between EAI + Crypto. We believe that cross-ecosystem breakthroughs and deep integration are the true future of Web3."

In conjunction with the renaming ceremony, AIxCrypto officially released a new logo and its official website: aixcrypto.ai. It symbolizes the unlimited possibilities created by the two-way synergy between AI and Crypto.

AIxC focuses on the brand-new three driving forces strategy and business.

The first driving force is BesTrade DeAI Agent & Web3 AI terminal, which is the No.1 entrance for Web3 trading, composed of three products.

Through DeAI Agent, Web3 Store, and independently developed Web3 AI terminal, this three-in-one framework reconstructs the way users enter Web3. BesTrade DeAI Agent is a one-stop aggregated trading entrance, responsible for intelligence aggregation, AI decision-making, copy-trading, and execution, providing each user with professional-level AI trading ability.

Web3 Store is the unified entrance for Web3 application ecosystems, enabling Web3 applications to be installed and used as easily as an App Store.

The Web3 AI terminal is the next-generation on-chain native smart device, lowering the barriers to Web3 usage and bringing users a better experience.

The second driving force is RWA & EAI Ecosystem Development, which is the No.1 entrance for Web3 EAI. It includes two categories of products:

Web3 & EAI ecosystem contribution — as the core builder of AIxC Foundation, AIxC is building foundational infrastructure for the RWA and EAI ecosystem. More details will be revealed in the upcoming whitepaper published by AIxC Foundation. RWA services.

One of the key businesses of the second driving force will be the development of stock-tokenization RWA. The first tokenized stock project will be FFAI stock. Through an independent third party, the first batch will purchase USD 5 million worth of FFAI stock to explore stock-token business.

The third driving force is crypto-asset AI management.

The two major products include crypto-asset AI management, and C10 Index. This represents the transformation from a traditional crypto treasury to an AI-driven crypto-asset management platform.

In addition, AIXC will also aim to generate five major reverse empowerment effects for FFAI, jointly building a new-generation converged ecosystem of "EAI Mobility + Web3 + Blockchain + Crypto Asset Application":

Financing empowerment: Stock tokenization is expected tohelp FFAI obtain lower-cost, more efficient, and sustainable strategic financing paths compared to Web2. Furthermore, This may help reduce FFAI's future need for additional debt-to-equity swaps for AIXC. Asset empowerment: The expected investment return from AI X C will bring continuous cash flow to FF and enhance asset value. Technology and business empowerment: Promote on-chain confirmation of EAI EV assets and launch integrated EAI + RWA products. User empowerment: Through Web3, unlock global crypto traffic entry points and greatly expand the FFAI user ecosystem. Valuation empowerment: Through Web3 narrative reshaping market perception, unlocking valuation premium generated by AI + Crypto cross-dimensional synergy.

Next, AIxCrypto will achieve phased goals through product technology innovation, mergers and acquisitions, rapidly realizing the three-driving forces strategy. The company simultaneously launched AI x C Labs, targeting global developers, research teams, and partners, investing in outstanding AI and Web3 projects, promoting implementation of AI-Web3 frontier technologies, and jointly building an open and sustainable digital ecosystem. Any AI and Web3 related projects seeking investment are welcome to contact the company.

Jerry Wang, Co-CEO of AIxC, stated that AIxC is committed to building a global leading ecosystem that integrates AI, crypto, and blockchain, bridging Web2 and Web3. The company is currently developing three core capabilities: AI-driven trading infrastructure, institutional-grade crypto asset management systems, and future-oriented decentralized technology protocols. Its goal is to enable capital to flow safely, reliably, and intelligently between the traditional financial system and the digital economy—truly realizing a next-generation Internet of Value.

In terms of product technology, the company will serve as the key contributor to the AIxC Foundation, driving the comprehensive development of RWA & EAI, AI DePin infrastructure, the ecosystem token system, and compliance framework. At the same time, the company will work closely with global stablecoin issuers to launch stablecoins, becoming the core settlement hub for the FFAI supply chain and the EAI ecosystem.

In terms of investment and commercialization, the company will undertake a systematic layout in RWA protocols, AI Agents, DeFi infrastructure, and payment technologies. The goal is to complete 2–3 strategic investments by 2026 and to establish a global growth engine for BesTrade DeAI Agent, achieving comprehensive growth in user base, transaction volume, and ecosystem partnerships.

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto is a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3. Its core products include the BesTrade DeAI Agent and the AIxC ecosystem products.

