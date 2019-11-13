Ajay Varia Joins Eruditus and Emeritus as Chief Technology Officer

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eruditus and Emeritus recently announced that Ajay Varia will join the online education company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Varia will be responsible for product, growth, and engineering. Varia will drive innovation to achieve the company's mission of bringing world-class education to students around the world at an affordable price.

With Varia's arrival, Emeritus has established its San Francisco Bay Area team focused on technology. Within six months, Varia has grown the technology team to 20 and has launched a free trial experience, allowing potential students to access Emeritus' world-class course content before committing to sign-up.

Since 2016, the company has experienced hyper growth:

Today, more than 550 employees work across six countries.

It has gone from offering seven courses to 450 students to 50 courses having had more than 30,000 enrolled students.

In the next five years, it expects to grow to 300 courses with 270,000 enrolled students.

"I'm delighted to welcome Ajay, a genuine innovator, to our team as we continue to grow exponentially," says Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Eruditus Executive Education. "I am certain Ajay's commitment to education and the technology that delivers it will help us extend our reach around the world and provide the highest quality education at affordable prices."

"I'm excited to work at a company with such an incredible mission," says Varia. "Technology has had a revolutionary impact on every aspect of our lives. We have the opportunity to move education forward by providing anyone in the world access to a top-tier education."

Varia was formerly the Vice President of Engineering at MasterClass, Inc., where he led technology and built award-winning mobile applications. In addition, he is the co-founder of ShaadiShop, an online marketplace to make it easier for couples to plan a South Asian wedding.

Varia earned a degree of Mathematics in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo in 2003.

Emeritus helps universities go online to access global markets. Top global schools collaborate with online education provider Emeritus to deliver its Professional Certificate programs through a dynamic, interactive, digital learning platform. In the last year, more than 30,000 students from over 150 countries have benefited professionally from Emeritus' programs.

