UCLA Anderson Executive Education Launches the Board Director Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

This four-month program prepares current and aspiring board members to lead with clarity, resilience, and purpose in today's evolving governance landscape.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Anderson Executive Education announces the launch of the Board Director Program , a four-month learning journey designed to prepare experienced executives and emerging board leaders for effective corporate governance. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus , a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, the program begins in February 2026.

As boardrooms navigate disruption driven by digital transformation, ESG accountability, and rising stakeholder expectations, leaders must develop governance expertise that goes beyond oversight. The Board Director Program, accredited by the National Association of Corporate Directors, equips participants to meet these demands with skills in board and digital governance, financial oversight, ESG and sustainability integration, AI, and cybersecurity. Through UCLA Anderson's "Transformative Leader" model, participants will strengthen their ability to make strategic decisions, align stakeholders, and lead with influence and resilience.

The program blends live online sessions with a five-day in-person immersion on the UCLA Anderson campus in Los Angeles. Participants engage in simulations, case studies, and mock board meetings to apply governance frameworks and refine their decision-making skills. Individualized coaching, peer learning circles, and a customized project help them develop a personal action plan and strengthen long-term boardroom impact. Upon program completion, they receive a digital certificate, UCLA alumni status and benefits, 15 recertification credits toward NACD Directorship Certification®, and an opportunity to pursue an optional board certification pathway.

"Today's boardrooms require more than oversight — they demand visionary leaders who can bring strategic clarity, ethical judgment, and innovative leadership," says Professor Carla Hayn, PhD, co-faculty director of the program. "The Board Director Program prepares you to lead with clarity, influence, and resilience in this complex landscape by transforming the high-impact concepts of board governance, financial oversight, ESG integration, and innovation into actionable business outcomes."

This program is ideal for senior executives, C-suite leaders, current board members, and investors or advisors who are engaged in governance roles or aspiring to serve on corporate or nonprofit boards.

"The UCLA Anderson Board Director Program equips leaders with the governance expertise, financial acumen, and leadership skills needed to navigate today's rapidly evolving boardroom landscape," says Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "Our collaboration with UCLA Anderson reflects our shared commitment to empowering leaders worldwide to strengthen governance, embrace innovation, and create lasting impact in their organizations."

The Board Director Program starts on February 26, 2026. For more information or to apply, please visit the program website .

About UCLA Anderson Executive Education

UCLA Anderson Executive Education is collaborating with Emeritus to deliver a portfolio of transformative programs. These offerings draw on UCLA Anderson's legacy of leadership in management education, shaped by decades of cutting-edge research, innovative teaching, and practical application.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org .

SOURCE Emeritus