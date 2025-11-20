Emeritus in collaboration with London Business School Executive Education launches the Global C-Suite Leadership Programme

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus in collaboration with London Business School Executive Education, announces the launch of its six-month Global C-Suite Leadership Programme . Through a blend of in-person, online and live online learning modules, this programme empowers C-suite leaders to drive sustainable growth at their organisations. This is done through inspiring trust and collaboration, gaining insights into AI and ESG factors and embedding adaptive and ethical practices. Emeritus is a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, enrollment is now open for a December 2025 start.

Navigating an increasingly complex global market demands advanced leadership capabilities and a holistic strategic approach. The Global C-Suite Leadership Programme is designed to help senior leaders develop the vision and skills needed to solve complex business challenges and align teams around shared goals.

The programme is designed for C-suite executives, incumbent C-suite leaders and senior executives preparing to transition from regional to global leadership roles. With a comprehensive curriculum, including an immersive three-and-a-half-day on-campus module, the Global C-Suite Leadership Programme helps align organisational strategy with global trends, enabling leaders to identify growth opportunities and create and sustain a competitive advantage.

"London Business School's Global C-Suite Leadership Programme gives senior executives research-grounded tools and frameworks to embed AI in decision-making, inspire trust and lead with impact. By combining world-class evidence with practical case studies, we help leaders align with global shifts and shape a sustainable, competitive future," says Nicos Savva, Professor of Management Science and Operations at London Business School.

Participants will engage directly with world-class faculty, industry experts and global peers at the immersive London Business School campus, situated at the heart of London's vibrant, multicultural environment. By the end of the programme, they will be equipped with strategic thinking and data-driven decision-making skills to lead effectively in complex, uncertain global environments and drive long-term, sustainable success.

"We are delighted to collaborate with London Business School's Executive Education programme to empower senior leaders towards driving sustainable growth, sparking innovation and developing their unique leadership styles," says Mike Malefakis, President of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "With guidance from industry experts and access to a diverse peer network, the Global C-Suite Leadership Programme acts as a pathway for senior C-suite executives to lead confidently in the age of disruption."

The Global C-Suite Leadership Programme starts on 15 December 2025. For more information and to apply, please visit the programme website .

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org .

About London Business School

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. With a presence in London, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, the School has a truly global outlook and community. Its flagship MBA, Executive MBA (EMBA), Sloan Masters in Leadership and Strategy, and wide portfolio of Executive Education programmes equip leaders at every stage of their careers to navigate complexity, build resilience, and lead with purpose.

Drawn from more than 130 countries, LBS students are encouraged to push boundaries and embrace the values of collaboration and adaptability that mirror the demands of today's business environment. The School's network of more than 56,000 alumni, spanning over 150 countries, continues to shape businesses and communities worldwide.

LBS is widely recognised for the excellence of its faculty, research, and degree programmes, and is consistently ranked among the world's leading business schools - www.london.edu

SOURCE Emeritus