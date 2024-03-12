Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Garners Six 'CDMO Leadership Awards,' Further Establishing Its Industry Excellence

SAN DIEGO and TOKYO and WETTEREN, Belgium, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, received CDMO Leadership Awards in all six categories - Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, Reliability, and Service for both the Overall and Big Pharma respondent groups. Of the awards listed, Aji Bio-Pharma was given additional recognition as a CDMO Leadership Award Champion in the Service category for the Small Pharma respondent group by scoring as a top performer in comparison to the weighted average of other CDMOs evaluated.

The CDMO Leadership Awards are presented by Outsourced Pharma, Life Science Leader, and Industry Standard Research. Respondents evaluated 98 contract manufacturers across 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Respondents only evaluate companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. This level of qualification ensures that survey responses are based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data to recognize top outsourcing partners.

"We are honored to be recognized in every category by our partners. With each investment in technology, quality, and facilities, we elevate our capabilities, ensuring we meet and exceed our client's needs. We pride ourselves in not just fulfilling client expectations, but also serving countless patients for years to come," said Yasuyuki Otake, Corporate Executive, General Manager, Bio-Pharma Services Department.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing, and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet its client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

