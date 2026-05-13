Ajinomoto Foods North America Names Dave Gardner President and CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Veteran food industry executive — most recently AFNA's Chief Supply Chain Officer — to accelerate growth of the company's specialty frozen foods business

ONTARIO, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. (AFNA), a specialty frozen food manufacturer designing products for well-being, recently announced the appointment of Dave Gardner as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Gardner succeeds Hiroshi Kaho, who has been promoted to Executive Officer & Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer for Tokyo-based parent company Ajinomoto Co., Inc, after leading AFNA through a multi-year period of investment, capability building, and cultural transformation.

CEO of Ajinomoto Foods North America, Dave Gardner

Gardner brings more than 35 years of food industry experience to the role. He served as AFNA's Chief Supply Chain Officer since 2022, leading manufacturing and end-to-end supply chain operations across the company's eight U.S. production facilities. He partnered closely with the CEO to translate long-term strategy into operational reality. Gardner focused on establishing a people-first culture and building fundamentals. He led a cross-functional cost transformation initiative delivering $35 million in first-year savings while improving customer service. He oversaw capacity expansions and asset optimization across the company's manufacturing network

Gardner joined AFNA from Amy's Kitchen, the Petaluma, California-based natural and organic frozen foods company, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Ingredion Incorporated, including Vice President of North America Supply Chain and Vice President of North America Manufacturing. Gardner is widely regarded across the food industry for translating strategy into execution at scale.

The Right Leader at a Strategic Inflection Point

Gardner inherits a portfolio within strong categories across both retail and foodservice. The U.S. frozen food retail sales exceed $90 billion annually, according to Circana data, with frozen snacks and ethnic foods among the highest-growth subcategories — running at 7% to 10%+ compound annual growth depending on segment, per Grand View Research.

Asian and multicultural frozen foods — a core strength of AFNA's portfolio, which includes the Ajinomoto, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and José Olé brands — are consistently ranked among the top innovation drivers in both retail and foodservice, supported by expanding consumer demand for authentic global flavors, according to Euromonitor International and Innova Market Insights. That positions AFNA squarely at the center of where consumer demand is heading — across grocery, club, and foodservice channels alike.

"Dave is the right leader at the right moment," said predecessor Hiroshi Kaho. "AFNA has built a strong foundation with a clear sense of purpose, and a portfolio that is uniquely positioned for where consumers are heading. Dave's track record of building high-performing teams, integrating businesses at scale, and translating complex strategies into operational results makes him uniquely suited to lead AFNA into its next chapter."

A Vision Anchored in People, Purpose, and Performance

Gardner is stepping into the CEO role having helped shape and embed the company's Purpose & Values framework, which earned AFNA recognition in 2025 as both a Great Place to Work and winning an Inspiring Workplace award with "Best in Class" honors in the Culture and Purpose category. He plans to build on that foundation to accelerate growth, deepen innovation, and develop the next generation of cross-functional leaders.

Gardner has identified three priorities for his early tenure as CEO: (1) elevating operational excellence as a company-wide discipline, (2) accelerating innovation and brand-building to expand AFNA's presence on retail shelves and in foodservice, and (3) continuing to develop a deep bench of leaders aligned to AFNA's purpose: To Make Everyday Eating a Happy Experience.

"AFNA is positioned for growth. We have a unique culture that has allowed us to attract and retain the best talent. We have deep-rooted R&D and culinary expertise that extends through our global network. And we participate in categories that are on-trend and can be uniquely served by our diverse products and strong manufacturing platform," said Gardner. "My focus is on taking our company to the next level, establishing Ajinomoto as a recognized well-being brand feeding an appetite for authentic, globally inspired food."

Gardner holds bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical and biochemical engineering from Western University in London, Ontario, Canada.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. creates culturally inspired frozen foods designed for well-being—bringing joy, peace of mind, and connection to the everyday moments that matter most. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making everyday eating a happy experience.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., which is a global leader in amino acid research and innovation. Guided by the belief that food has the power to enhance well-being, the company combines culinary craftsmanship with science-backed insights to create flavorful, satisfying foods that support balanced lifestyles.

Our consumer brands include Ajinomoto®, José Olé®, Ling Ling®, and Tai Pei®. Products are available at major retailers across the United States. For more information, visit www.ajinomotofoods.com.

SOURCE Ajinomoto Foods North America