Ajinomoto Foods North America and The St. James Bring Athlete Well-Being to Life Through Food and Performance

Supporting active lifestyles and moments of connection on and off the field

ONTARIO, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when athletes are balancing increasingly demanding training schedules with everyday life, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and its subsidiary, Ajinomoto Foods North America, today announced a new partnership with The St. James designed to integrate well-being into athletic performance.

The collaboration unites Ajinomoto Co., Inc.—a global leader in amino acid science and food innovation—and Ajinomoto Foods North America, a specialty frozen food manufacturer focused on well-being through everyday eating experiences, with The St. James, a premier sports, wellness, education and active entertainment platform serving thousands of athletes across more than 20 sports.

The partnership reflects a shared belief in the connection between well-being and human potential. Ajinomoto's purpose, to contribute to the well-being of all human beings, society, and the planet, aligns with The St. James' mission to maximize potential through sports and wellness.

Located in the Washington, D.C. region, The St. James is one of the country's leading multi-use sports and wellness complexes, spanning 450,000 square feet and welcoming more than four million visits annually. It offers best-in-class sports, elite training, youth development and innovative programming designed to inspire achievement.

Together, the organizations support the pursuit of excellence, recognizing that results are shaped not only by training, but by the routines, recovery, and everyday moments that surround it.

Ajinomoto's long-standing work in amino acid research has supported athletes around the world, reinforcing its commitment to performance and well-being. In North America, that comes to life through Ajinomoto Foods North America, where culinary craftsmanship and quality come together to create food that makes everyday eating a happy experience.

"At its core, this partnership is about supporting those striving to reach their goals in a way that reflects real life," said Dave Gardner, President and CEO of Ajinomoto Foods North America. "Athletes and families are constantly balancing training, competition, and daily routines. Our goal is to make that balance more achievable, supporting both performance and the moments that help people feel connected, recharged, and ready to show up at their best."

In 2025, Ajinomoto Foods North America launched "The Well-Being Effect," an initiative to inspire shared meals and reinforce the role food can play in joy, belonging and everyday life.

"This partnership reflects our belief that performance doesn't start and stop with training — it's shaped by everything around it, especially nutrition. At The St. James, we're building an environment where athletes can train, recover, and fuel at the highest level. Partnering with Ajinomoto allows us to bring that to life in a meaningful way for the thousands of athletes and families we serve every day," said Kendrick Ashton, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at The St. James.

Through its presence at The St. James, Ajinomoto Foods North America will bring its purpose to life with thousands of youth athletes and families through on-site activations, athlete fueling moments and support of key programs, including the Summer and School's Out Day Camps, Winter Lacrosse League, and tournaments such as the MLK Classic, She Got Game, and the Shamrock Showdown. The on-site restaurant, Vim & Victor, will also feature Ajinomoto's well-being products, designed for real life: busy weekdays, active weekends, and the moments of connection that happen around food.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality and culturally inspired frozen food products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food and make everyday eating a happy experience.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ajinomoto Group and has recently emphasized well-being and shared meals through its "Well-Being Effect" initiative. Our quality and safety standards combined with our culinary expertise inspires our belief in sharing the joy of food. Ajinomoto Foods North America consumer brands include: Ajinomoto, José Olé, Ling Ling and Tai Pei. Products are available through major retailers across the United States. For more information, please visit www.ajinomotofoods.com.

About The St. James

The St. James is the leading sports performance, wellness and entertainment platform in the country. Our mission is to help maximize human potential by designing, developing and operating performance training and wellness experiences that engage, empower and inspire people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, work and life. For more information, visit https://thestjames.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @thestjames.

SOURCE Ajinomoto Foods North America