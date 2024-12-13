Ajinomoto Foods North America Announces Partnership with Ontario Reign to Support Scholarship Program and Youth Fantasy Camp

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Foods North America, a specialty frozen food manufacturer dedicated to delivering products that are delicious, nutritious and fun, is partnering with the Ontario Reign hockey team, part of the American Hockey League, for the 2024-2025 season. Through the partnership, Ajinomoto will be providing a scholarship for the Junior Reign Scholarship program to help champion youth college aspirations. The company will also support the Reign's Youth Fantasy Camp for kids aged seven through 15.

"As a company that is committed to supporting communities where we operate, we're proud to give back in some small way by encouraging local youth in their future development," said Hiroshi Kaho, President and CEO of Ajinomoto Foods North America. "Not only are we huge fans of the Ontario Reign, we're honored by the opportunity to contribute to the wellbeing of its future superstars."

The partnership aligns with Ajinomoto's purpose of making everyday eating a happy experience, by supporting wellbeing in all aspects of life.

The Junior Reign Scholarship will be presented in March 2025 during "ReignCon" and "Anime Night" at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. The Junior Reign is a junior hockey team intended to help player development on and off the ice. Ajinomoto will partner with the Hope Reigns Foundation to provide a monetary donation toward the Junior Reign scholarship.

The Youth Fantasy Camp, a youth hockey camp scheduled to take place prior to the Reign's home game on January 4th, 2025, will allow young hockey players to receive a day of professional instruction from Reign personnel including coaches and staff, just like the team's players do on a daily basis at practice.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ajinomoto Foods, who are helping to support our youth hockey initiatives in Ontario," said Dan Lynch, Ontario Reign Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "It's great to work with another community-focused organization in the Inland Empire that is focused on healthy living and giving back to our area. We're excited to work with the Ajinomoto team and look forward to the presentation of the scholarship in March."

Ajinomoto Foods North America and the Ontario Reign are both local to Ontario, California. The Ontario Reign serve as the primary development team for the Los Angeles Kings, with 14 players from the Ontario Reign roster playing NHL games during the 2023-2024 season. Ajinomoto has been a staple in the community for more than 10 years.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative and delicious frozen food products that meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making everyday eating a happy experience.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ajinomoto Group, a global leader in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of amino acid-based products. Leveraging the Ajinomoto Group's history with amino acids via "AminoScience", Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is pioneering the science of wellbeing. Our quality and safety standards combined with our culinary expertise ensure our foods are delicious, nutritious and fun. Our diverse range of frozen foods combines nutrition with exceptional flavor, making it easier for people to enjoy balanced meals without compromising on taste.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. consumer brands include: Ajinomoto, Jose Ole, Ling Ling and Tai Pei. Our products can be found at Costco, Kroger, Sam's Club, Walmart and more. For more information, please visit www.ajinomotofoods.com.

About Ontario Reign

The Ontario Reign are the top minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings in the American Hockey League (AHL) and play their home games at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The Reign play a total of 72 games during the AHL's regular season from October to April, with 36 home games at Toyota Arena before the league's Calder Cup Playoffs take place in May and June. Reign games consist of exhilarating hockey in Southern California, with exciting theme nights, group experience opportunities, and fun for all ages!

