Ajinomoto Foods North America Sponsors Ontario Reign Youth Fantasy Camp to Contribute to Community Well-being

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Foods North America, a specialty frozen food manufacturer dedicated to delivering products that are delicious, nutritious, and fun, proudly supported The Ontario Reign's Youth Fantasy Camp this past weekend. The event, which took place on January 4th, 2025, provided local athletes aged 5-17 the unique chance to train like professional hockey players.

The half-day Camp offered participants the rare opportunity to skate on a professional rink while receiving instruction from Reign General Manager Richard Seeley and other team personnel such as former professional women's hockey player Paige Capistan. Activities included skating drills, shootouts, passing, puck control, and zone entry exercises. All athletes received an exclusive Reign Fantasy Camp jersey presented by Ajinomoto and a ticket to attend that evening's first 2025 game, against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Hiroshi Kaho, CEO of Ajinomoto Foods North America, stated, "Our partnership with The Ontario Reign aligns perfectly with our purpose to support well-being and deliver to the highest standards. Promoting youth well-being and athletic development reflects our core values of One Team One Spirit, a commitment to performance, and pride in caring for one another."

The Fantasy Camp sponsorship is part of Ajinomoto Foods North America's broader community engagement initiative, which aims to invest in the health and future of local families. This effort captures the company's dedication to making every day eating a happy experience and supporting well-being in all aspects of life.

Ajinomoto will be providing a scholarship for the Junior Reign Scholarship program to help champion youth college aspirations. Ajinomoto will partner with the Hope Reigns Foundation to provide a monetary donation toward the Junior Reign scholarship. The scholarship will be presented during "ReignCon" and "Anime Night" at the Toyota Arena in Ontario on March X, 2025,

Ajinomoto Foods North America and the Ontario Reign are both local to Ontario, California. The Ontario Reign serve as the primary development team for the Los Angeles Kings, with 14 players from the Ontario Reign roster playing NHL games during the 2023-2024 season. Ajinomoto has been a staple in the community for more than 10 years.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative and delicious frozen food products that meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making every day eating a happy experience.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ajinomoto Group, a global leader in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of amino acid-based products. Leveraging the Ajinomoto Group's history with amino acids via "AminoScience", Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is pioneering the science of wellbeing. Our quality and safety standards combined with our culinary expertise ensure our foods are delicious, nutritious and fun. Our diverse range of frozen foods combines nutrition with exceptional flavor, making it easier for people to enjoy balanced meals without compromising on taste.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. consumer brands include: Ajinomoto, Jose Ole, Ling Ling and Tai Pei. Our products can be found at Costco, Kroger, Sam's Club, Walmart and more. For more information, please visit www.ajinomotofoods.com.

About Ontario Reign

The Ontario Reign are the top minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings in the American Hockey League (AHL) and play their home games at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The Reign play a total of 72 games during the AHL's regular season from October to April, with 36 home games at Toyota Arena before the league's Calder Cup Playoffs take place in May and June. Reign games consist of exhilarating hockey in Southern California, with exciting theme nights, group experience opportunities, and fun for all ages!

