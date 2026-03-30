AKC Canine Health Foundation Joins All Access hosted by Andy Garcia to Explore the Science of Veterinary Innovation

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF) is excited to announce a collaboration with the educational program "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" to develop a documentary segment centered on canine health research. Set to film on April 15, 2026, at the Foundation's headquarters and the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine, the production will provide an objective look at how independent research improves the well-being of dogs, through highlighting CHF's pivotal role as a funder of innovative research and the impact of that work on dogs and their families. This segment is designed for a Public Television audience interested in the intersection of scientific discovery and the practical health needs of the nation's dog population.

American Kennel Club Canine Health Foundation

As the only nonprofit solely dedicated to canine health research, CHF operates as a critical bridge between laboratory discovery and the exam rooms of local veterinarians. The upcoming segment focuses highlights the critical role of a funder in transforming innovative medical ideas into real world diagnostic tools, treatments, and therapies for dogs. By documenting the work of experts in the canine science field of aging, the program illustrates how evidence-based science directly influences the standards of care that pet owners encounter during routine clinic visits.

A primary educational focus of the documentary involves the increasing parallels between human and canine aging. Specifically, the segment explores how the first guidelines for conditions like canine cognitive dysfunction syndrome, similar to Alzheimer's in humans, can lead to earlier interventions and a higher quality of life for senior animals. Viewers will also learn about how organizations like CHF ensure that research remains independent of commercial bias and focused exclusively on canine well being through objective and rigorous peer review processes. This behind-the-scenes perspective clarifies how donor make transformative research possible, funding the high-stakes studies that improve the lives of the dogs they cherish.

"Through working with All Access with Andy Garcia on this documentary, we have an incredible opportunity to elevate the science, impact, and heart of CHF's mission to a much broader audience," said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, AKC Canine Health Foundation. "Collaborations like this are how real progress happens for the dogs counting on us."

The narrative highlights the long-term impact of sustained scientific funding and demonstrates how public contributions fuel the discovery of innovative veterinary tools, like precision medicine and immunotherapy for dogs. The goal of the production is to inform the public how charitable giving drives the science that extends both the lifespan and the healthspan of dogs, helping beloved dogs live healthy, more vibrant lives.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning program that highlights the latest topics and trends impacting the world today. The program is created by a veteran team of tenured producers to provide high-quality educational content for Public Television viewers across the nation. For more information, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About the AKC Canine Health Foundation Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

SOURCE All Access