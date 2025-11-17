AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN CELEBRATES 25TH YEAR WITH ENTRY OF MORE THAN 5,500 DOGS

Canine Athletes from the 50 States, Washington D.C. and Worldwide Will Vie for Best in Show

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC® National Championship presented by Royal Canin has a grand total of 5,557 dogs that will compete for the title of America's National Champion on December 13 and 14, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, 1,602 puppies and juniors will vie for Puppy/Junior of the Year in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, and 1,040 dogs will compete for Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show. Combined with the other weekend events, including the AKC®/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, the AKC® Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE, the AKC® Obedience Classic, the AKC® National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the AKC® RACH Invitational, and the Junior events, the overall show entry totals top 9,162 entries , remaining the largest dog show in North America.

"As we come together to celebrate the 25th AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, I'm truly inspired by the passion and dedication our exhibitors have for their dogs and for the sport," said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and Show Chair. "Our breeders, exhibitors, and judges continue to make this event a true showcase of excellence, and I hope this milestone year brings unforgettable memories and lasting friendships. With our exciting Agility, Obedience, Rally, NOHS, and Junior competitions, this 25th Championship promises to be spectacular."

AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BY THE NUMBERS

All 202 AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete

AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete 5,557 entries in the AKC National Championship

entries in the AKC National Championship The largest entries include: 149 Golden Retrievers 143 Dachshunds 110 French Bulldogs 106 Chihuahuas 105 Australian Shepherds 100 Labrador Retrievers 82 Whippets 60 Pomeranians 65 Rhodesian Ridgebacks 58 Chinese Cresteds 57 Pugs

The owner of the Best in Show winner will receive $50,000.

808 dogs are entered in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals

dogs are entered in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals 167 junior handlers, ages 9-17, who have met high academic standards and qualification criteria based on year-round competition, will compete in Junior Showmanship

junior handlers, ages 9-17, who have met high academic standards and qualification criteria based on year-round competition, will compete in Junior Showmanship 1,602 puppies (6-12 months) and junior dogs (12-18 months) are entered in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes

puppies (6-12 months) and junior dogs (12-18 months) are entered in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes 1,040 Bred-by-Exhibitors in competition

Bred-by-Exhibitors in competition The owner of the Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show will receive $15,000.

OBEDIENCE CLASSIC, RACH INVITATIONAL AND AGILITY INVITATIONAL BY THE NUMBERS

VIEWING COVERAGE

There will be extensive live coverage on AKC.tv throughout the Championship week starting on Tuesday, December 9th with the first of three All-Breed dog shows. Also streamed live on AKC.tv will be the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC National Owner-Handled Series finals, the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, the Best Bred-by-Exhibitor groups, Best in Miscellaneous, Junior Showmanship, and the evening group competitions. AKC.tv is available online, on the AKC.tv app which is on the Apple Store and Google Play and Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

To get more information about the show, visit us at https://www.akc.org/sports/akc-national-championship/ or on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About Royal Canin USA

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com

