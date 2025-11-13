RETURN OF THE MAX! AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB REVEALS MOST POPULAR DOG NAMES OF 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization that is the world's largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs, and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, is excited to announce the most popular call names of 2025.

"Choosing a pet's name is such a fun and important part of the process when acquiring a dog," said AKC President and CEO, Gina M. DiNardo. "People put a great deal of effort into picking a name that perfectly fits their pet and often spend a lot of time making that decision."

According to AKC registration statistics and AKC Canine Partners enrollments, Luna continues to hold on to the top spot for girl's names, while Max returned to number one after being overtaken last year by Milo. This year, there was a shakeup in the top five boys' names. Hank made an impressive jump from 35th in 2024 to second place this year, while Milo fell to 12th place. Teddy held on to 3rd place, Cooper rose one spot to 4th place, and Gus rounded out the top five at 5th place. As for girls' names, the top four remained unchanged, with Bella, Daisy, and Lucy holding steady at 2nd, 3rd, and 4th places, respectively. New to the top five this year is Ruby, jumping from 16th in 2024 to 5th in 2025. Closing out the list is Uma for girls and Zen for boys.

The top 10 names for 2025:

GIRL NAMES BOY NAMES 1. Luna 1. Max 2. Bella 2. Hank 3. Daisy 3. Teddy 4. Lucy 4. Cooper 5. Ruby 5. Gus 6. Willow 6. Bear 7. Maggie 7. Duke 8. Penny 8. Maverick 9. Nova 9. Charlie 10. Sadie 10. Finn

