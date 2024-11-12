AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN DRAWS ENTRY OF MORE THAN 5,600 DOGS IN ITS 24th YEAR

Canine Athletes from the 50 States, Washington D.C. and Worldwide Will Vie for Best in Show

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC® National Championship presented by Royal Canin has a grand total of 5,637 dogs that will compete for the title of America's National Champion on December 14 and 15, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, 1,756 puppies and juniors will vie for Puppy/Junior of the Year in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes and 1,194 dogs will compete for Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show. Combined with the other weekend events, including the AKC®/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, the AKC® Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE, the AKC® Obedience Classic, the AKC® National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the inaugural AKC® RACH Invitational, and the Junior events, the overall show entry totals top a staggering 9,441 entries , remaining the largest dog show in North America.

"We continue to be impressed with the number and caliber of entries that the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin receives, and that is in large part to the knowledgeable breeders, exhibitors and judges who are the heart and soul of this prestigious event," said Dennis B. Sprung, AKC President and Show Chairman. "Along with our important Agility, Obedience, Rally, NOHS and Junior competitions, we know it will be an exciting week in December."

AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BY THE NUMBERS

All 201 AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete

AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete 5,637 entries in the AKC National Championship

entries in the AKC National Championship The largest entries include: 153 Golden Retrievers 138 Dachshunds 105 Australian Shepherds 103 French Bulldogs 103 Chihuahuas 84 Pomeranians 83 Labrador Retrievers 76 Whippets 64 Boxers 61 Chinese Cresteds 60 American Hairless Terriers

The owner of the Best in Show winner will receive $50,000 .

829 dogs are entered in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals

dogs are entered in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals 138 junior handlers, ages 9-17, who have met high academic standards and qualification criteria based on year-round competition, will compete in Junior Showmanship

junior handlers, ages 9-17, who have met high academic standards and qualification criteria based on year-round competition, will compete in Junior Showmanship 1,756 puppies (6-12 months) and junior dogs (12-18 months) are entered in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes

puppies (6-12 months) and junior dogs (12-18 months) are entered in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and 1,194 Bred-by-Exhibitors in competition

Bred-by-Exhibitors in competition The owner of the Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show will receive $15,000 .

OBEDIENCE CLASSIC, RACH INVITATIONAL AND AGILITY INVITATIONAL BY THE NUMBERS

VIEWING COVERAGE

There will be extensive live coverage on AKC.tv throughout the Championship week starting on Tuesday, December 10th with the first of three All-Breed dog shows. Also streamed live on AKC.tv will be the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE, the AKC National Owner-Handled Series finals, the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, the Best Bred-by-Exhibitor groups, Best in Miscellaneous, Junior Showmanship, and the evening group competitions. AKC.tv is available online, on the AKC.tv app which is on the Apple Store and Google Play and Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

To get more information about the show, visit us at https://www.akc.org/sports/akc-national-championship/ or on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The ROYAL CANIN® product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle, and therapeutic requirements. ROYAL CANIN® diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.