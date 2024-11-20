AKC PATRIOTIC PUPPY PROGRAM REACHES MILESTONE WITH ITS 100TH DETECTION DOG GRADUATE

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and a leading advocate for dogs, is pleased to announce that its Patriotic Puppy Program (PPP), has graduated it's 100th detection dog, a yellow Labrador Retriever named K-9 Teddy.

The AKC Patriotic Puppy Program, part of the AKC's Detection Dog Task Force, works with U.S. dog breeders to establish high-level skills for breeding and raising consistent, quality detection dogs to address the critical shortage of these canines in a wide range of sectors including law enforcement, transportation security, military and agriculture.

"The American Kennel Club established the Detection Dog Task Force in response to a crucial need for more U.S. bred and raised detection dogs that are vital to national security," said Sheila Goffe, AKC Vice President, Government Relations. "The success of the Patriotic Puppy Program shows one of the many ways that responsible U.S. dog breeders and enthusiasts give back to their communities and their country."

K-9 Teddy, the program's 100th graduate, was bred by program participant Roxane Dutson of Utah, and is now handled by Police Officer Ryan Frost of the Maine Capitol Police. Frost and K-9 Teddy are stationed at the buildings and grounds of the State Capitol in Augusta. Frost and K-9 Teddy also serve as part of the Maine State Police K-9 Explosives Unit, standing ready to assist at various locations throughout the state.

The American Kennel Club offers training, seminars and one-on-one mentoring opportunities to program participants free of charge. Currently, 187 breeders in 44 states are participating in the program.

To learn more about the Patriotic Puppy Program and its impact on detection dog training, please visit www.akc.org/edc

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

About the Detection Dog Task Force

The AKC Board of Directors established the AKC Detection Dog Task Force (DDTF) in 2016 to help with this national security issue. The Task Force has interviewed key stakeholders involved in explosives detection including people from academia, government, military, policing, training and breeding. Subsequently, the AKC has launched several initiatives focused on Government Relations, Networking/Education and Breeder Outreach. Learn more: www.akc.org/edc

About the Patriotic Puppy Program

The AKC Patriotic Puppy Program works with breeders of German Shorthaired Pointers and Labrador Retrievers interested in breeding and raising dogs for future careers as detection dogs. Participants work one-on-one with a subject matter expert and receive training to help them establish a path to successfully raising and selling detection dogs even after they've completed the program. To learn more about this free program, contact [email protected] or visit www.akc.org/ppp.

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.