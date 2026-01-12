Akeneo Accelerates Commerce Velocity as Agentic AI Transforms Digital Engagement

Winter Release debuts Digital Showroom, Stripe Agentic Commerce Suite partnership, MCP Server integration, and Custom Components, empowering brands to command the emerging AI-driven economy

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) leader, today unveiled its Winter Release, a suite of high-velocity capabilities engineered to solve the most pressing challenge in modern commerce: execution at the speed of AI.

As Agentic Commerce, where autonomous AI agents discover, evaluate, and soon purchase products on behalf of consumers, becomes a reality, the traditional lag between product enrichment and market activation has shifted from a bottleneck to a business risk. Akeneo's latest innovations bridge this gap, transforming product data from a static asset into a live executable force and a trusted revenue engine.

The Shift: From Management to Execution

"The new era of commerce is defined by AI-mediated interactions that move faster than human teams can manually track," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "Velocity isn't about rushing with AI; it's about the institutional confidence to execute at the pace the market now demands. We are embedding AI and automation into the bedrock of our platform, so teams move from decision to action instantly. In 2026, our mission is clear: ensure our customers' products are always actionable to be found and bought, while giving brands the centralized authority to govern and orchestrate how their product identity is represented across their entire digital presence, whether agent-driven or human-led."

Winter Release: Engineered for Action

Akeneo has replaced passive workflows with high-impact features designed for immediate market activation:

Akeneo Digital Showroom: Transform product information into a live selling and collaboration environment, allowing sales teams and partners to pivot and adapt the product story instantly to meet buyer needs.

Stripe Agentic Commerce Suite Partnership: A new platform that makes products discoverable by AI agents, simplifies checkout, and allows businesses to accept agentic payments via a single integration.

Native MCP Server: Functions as the governance layer for product intelligence. It ensures that when enterprise AI models represent a product, they do so with the full technical context, regulatory compliance, and brand nuance that only Akeneo's structured data can provide.

Custom Components: Empower teams to extend the PIM with purpose-built interfaces that reflect their industry-specific ways of working. By embedding relevant context and external data directly into the product experience, businesses can move beyond one-size-fits-all software and adapt the PIM to support their unique product models and operational needs.

Shaping the Architecture of Future Commerce

This release cements Akeneo's evolution from a system of record into an AI-powered execution platform. Throughout 2025, Akeneo focused on stripping away the friction between product data, content creation, activation, and the feedback loop. As 2026 begins, the platform stands as the central nervous system for businesses that refuse to be left behind by the automation of the buyer's journey.

"We are witnessing the most significant transformation in the history of commerce, the transition from consumers browsing shelves to AI agents orchestrating outcomes," continued Fouache. "In this new economy, your product data is no longer just a description; it is your brand's frontline salesperson. If that data isn't structured, trusted, and instantly accessible to AI models, your brand effectively ceases to exist in the autonomous buying funnel. Mastering the intersection of AI and product intelligence isn't a technical upgrade; it is the only way to remain relevant in a world where machines are driving the buying decisions."

