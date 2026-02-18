Akeneo Partners with Stripe to Help Businesses Get Ready to Sell on AI Agents

With Akeneo and Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite, brands can make their product catalogs discoverable by AI agents and enable agent-ready checkout without rebuilding their existing infrastructure

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo , the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with Stripe to help businesses prepare for agentic commerce through Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite. Together, Akeneo and Stripe enable businesses to make their products discoverable by AI agents, simplify checkout, and accept agentic payments, all through a single integration and with minimal changes to existing systems.

As consumers increasingly rely on AI assistants and chat-based interfaces to discover and purchase products, businesses must ensure their product information is structured, accurate, and continuously up to date. However, product data is often fragmented across systems, inconsistently maintained, and difficult to activate for emerging AI-driven commerce experiences.

Akeneo addresses this challenge by serving as a centralized source of truth for product information, transforming fragmented data into governed, contextualized, and AI-ready product knowledge. Through an integration with Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite, businesses can share near real-time product, price, and availability information with AI agents, while Stripe powers agent-ready checkout, payments, and fraud prevention using its existing financial infrastructure.

"AI agents can only deliver reliable shopping experiences when they have access to centralized, enriched, activated, and well-governed product information," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "Akeneo helps businesses prepare their product catalogs for AI-driven discovery, while Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite enables agent-ready checkout and payments. Together, we're making it easier for merchants to participate in agentic commerce without reworking their existing systems."

Through this partnership, Akeneo focuses on the product experience layer, enabling businesses to enrich, validate, and activate their product data for AI-driven channels. Stripe remains responsible for checkout, payments, fraud protection, and merchant-of-record capabilities, allowing businesses to retain full control of their customer relationships, refunds, and disputes.

For businesses using Stripe, Akeneo enables automated product data enrichment using native generative AI capabilities, helping ensure product attributes are complete, accurate, and ready for discovery before being surfaced to storefronts or AI agents.

Key benefits of the Akeneo and Stripe partnership include:

Make products discoverable by AI agents through a single integration connecting product catalogs to Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite

Simplify checkout while retaining control of the customer experience, with Stripe powering agent-ready checkout, payments, and merchant-of-record capabilities

Share continuously updated product information with minimal operational changes to existing systems

The partnership supports businesses that want to participate in agentic commerce while maintaining control over their brand and customer experience.

