Akeneo PX Pulse Data Reveals How Transparency and Data Have Become Retail's Most Valuable Currency

9 in 10 consumers consider sustainability factors in purchase decisions; peer-to-peer resale platforms and thrift store shopping are on the rise

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo , the Product Experience (PX) leader, today published the results from its latest PX Pulse survey focused on consumers' growing interest in sustainable shopping options and re-commerce. Sustainability has quickly become an expectation consumers actively evaluate at the point of purchase, and Akeneo's latest research reveals that transparency around how products are made and the environmental factor directly increases trust, while unclear or missing sustainability information introduces friction that can derail buying decisions altogether for nearly three-quarters of consumers.

The survey, which examined how consumers engage with sustainability and re-commerce options across their shopping journey, reveals a marketplace where values, price, and product quality collide, making clear, accurate product information a competitive advantage.

Brand Transparency is a Default Consumer Expectation

We have crossed a critical threshold when it comes to brand transparency. Akeneo's research shows that 41% of consumers now expect brands to proactively disclose how products are made and their environmental impact, while another 24% expect that information to be readily available on demand. Together, this confirms a clear majority of shoppers now view sustainability and sourcing details as a built-in part of the product experience.

That expectation directly shapes trust; nearly three-quarters of consumers (72%) say strong supply chain transparency at least moderately increases their trust in a brand, signaling that detailed, credible product information has become a decisive confidence and loyalty driver at the moment of purchase.

Sustainability Information Is Now Essential to the Evaluation Process

Sustainability considerations have become a routine part of how consumers evaluate and decide on a purchase. More than three-quarters (77%) of shoppers report that they look for sustainability information at least sometimes when shopping, with 13% always looking and 30% often looking. When asked where they source this type of product sustainability information, product packaging (58%) is the top choice for consumers; however, the majority of consumers are also looking online. Consumers also look to the website they are purchasing from (36%), the product detail page (34%), online reviews (26%), and social media (14%) when searching for sustainability information. Regardless of where or how consumers shop, brands and retailers need to make sure information is available, updated, and consistent across all platforms.

While price (61%) and product quality or durability (52%) remain the most influential factors in purchasing decisions, sustainability is increasingly considered alongside brand reputation and ethical practices. In fact, 90% of consumers indicate they prioritize sustainable shopping to some degree, placing pressure on brands to ensure sustainability data is accurate, accessible, and easy to understand.

When it comes to the type of sustainability information shoppers expect, materials used (61%), where a product was made (58%), and environmental impact (42%) are top of mind. These findings highlight the growing importance of structured, attribute-level sustainability data within product information systems.

Product Experience Is the Foundation of Sustainable Commerce

Despite rising interest, the survey reveals that missing or unclear sustainability information can derail purchases. Nearly half of consumers say they are less likely to buy or more likely to switch brands when sustainability details are incomplete, directly impacting their loyalty.

However, missing product information remains the largest barrier to conversion overall. Size, fit, or compatibility details (50%), materials information (40%), and visuals (35%) are the most likely gaps to stop a purchase, reinforcing that sustainability efforts cannot succeed without complete, consistent, and accurate product data and information.

Re-Commerce Goes Mainstream

Akeneo's survey also points to a shift toward re-commerce. Sixty percent of consumers say their interest in sustainability and/or re-commerce has increased over the past year, with 37% reporting an increased interest in both. Nearly half (44%) of shoppers have already purchased secondhand, pre-owned, or refurbished products directly from a brand, while peer-to-peer resale platforms (38%) and thrift shopping (39%) remain popular alternatives. As re-commerce becomes a mainstream shopping habit, consumers expect the same level of detail, clarity, and confidence when buying used or refurbished products as they do when purchasing new.

"Re-commerce and resale introduce a new level of complexity for product data. Brands are managing multiple lifecycles, conditions, and histories instead of a single version of a product," said Romaine Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "Ensuring accuracy across materials, condition, origin, and impact is incredibly challenging, especially if the product has exchanged hands, but it's also non-negotiable for consumers. As more consumers shop secondhand and refurbished products, trust depends on whether brands can deliver the same level of transparency and confidence customers have grown accustomed to and expect from new products."

Dynata Survey Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Akeneo and conducted by Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company. The survey was conducted in January 2026 of 1,000 U.S. consumers 18 years and older to understand how consumer interest and expectations of sustainable options and re-commerce shopping have evolved over time.

