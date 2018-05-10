Akeneo Accelerates Global Growth with Client Wins and New Executives

Akeneo's new clients include Schuler Shoes, an American legacy shoemaker founded in 1889; Hanger Clinic, a premier provider of orthotic and prosthetic solutions with 700 clinic locations around the United States; Rural King, an all-American farm supply store founded in 1960 with 150 locations; and Fossil, the American fashion designer and manufacturer with 59 offices in 150 countries around the world.

"Our company has achieved triple-digit growth for the fifth consecutive year," said Fred de Gombert, CEO and co-founder of Akeneo. "It's clear that retailers and manufacturers are realizing the increasing importance of streamlining their product data across omnichannel consumer touchpoints. We are confident that more enterprise clients will join the Akeneo PIM family in 2018."

Akeneo today also announced the appointment of Johan Benoualid as vice president of global sales and Christel Grizaut Billault as vice president of marketing. The new hires bring decades of experience in global ecommerce sales and marketing, which will help Akeneo as it accelerates its expansion in Europe and North America.

Benoualid has spent more than 15 years helping category-leading technology companies drive growth and market adoption. Prior to joining Akeneo, he served as south Europe managing director at Hootsuite, the social media management platform, where he was instrumental in driving the company's expansion across France, Spain and Italy. Before Hootsuite, Benoualid worked at Adobe, where he helped the software giant increase market penetration of its industry-leading martech products.

Billault is an accomplished marketing executive with 20 years of experience and a successful track record in creating powerful integrated marketing strategies for Fortune 1000 companies. Prior to joining Akeneo, she held multiple senior marketing positions at Acronis, a leading hybrid cloud data protection company, and before that, she managed corporate marketing and communications programs for global technology companies that included Altiris, a Symantec company; Tripwire, and Baltimore Technologies.

Benoualid and Billault join Akeneo's expanding transcontinental team of 130 people based across Europe and the U.S., which represents a 50 percent growth in headcount since last year.

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Information Management (PIM) solutions that enable retailers and corporate brands to deliver a consistent and enriched customer experience across all sales channels, including ecommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open source enterprise PIM dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands including Sephora, Shop.com, Auchan, Jabra, Sunbelt Rentals and Faber-Castell trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their ecommerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, and boost marketer productivity. Akeneo is based in the United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, and Israel. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com.

