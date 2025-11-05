Akeneo Empowers Businesses to Deliver Better Product Experiences Through Smarter, AI-Driven Product Data Flow

With its Autumn 2025 release, Akeneo helps teams unlock faster collaboration, greater agility, and more informed product decisions by seamlessly connecting data, systems, and people

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo , the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced its 2025 Autumn innovations and updated capabilities to help enterprises gain more value from product information, with more options to intelligently flow product data across systems, teams, and product experiences.

The latest release continues to push the boundaries of what's possible for AI-powered product experiences. The new centralized AI configuration hub safeguards trust and governance, ensuring product data is where it needs to be, when it needs to be there by shepherding data's movement through the many stages of modeling, organization, transformation, enrichment, migration and so forth. These advancements will unlock the full potential of product data by easing its movement across systems, helping enterprises accelerate time-to-market, increase collaboration, and deliver consistent, high-quality product experiences across every touchpoint.

Extending the Power of AI Across the Akeneo Product Cloud

Akeneo's Autumn release extends the use of AI across the product cloud and reinforces the company's commitment to advancing the use of AI to help make product information management smarter and more efficient. With the Autumn release features, Akeneo makes it easier for enterprises to move data across all systems and platforms through the use of its updated AI product data flows. Updated features and new capabilities connect teams, systems, and product experiences through smarter, faster data movement – supporting enterprise readiness and delivering the product experiences buyers expect.

New AI-powered innovations include:

Expanded Data Architect Agent (DAA): Akeneo's DAA now goes beyond generating draft models to serve as a comprehensive engine for onboarding, modeling, migration, and collaboration. This enables teams to build scalable, future-proof product data structures with greater speed and accuracy.

Akeneo's DAA now goes beyond generating draft models to serve as a comprehensive engine for onboarding, modeling, migration, and collaboration. This enables teams to build scalable, future-proof product data structures with greater speed and accuracy. Unified and Transparent AI Configuration Panel: A centralized hub with Akeneo PIM manages AI prompts, configurations, and translation rules. The unified approach allows teams to manage, scale, and trust AI-driven processes with full transparency.

A centralized hub with Akeneo PIM manages AI prompts, configurations, and translation rules. The unified approach allows teams to manage, scale, and trust AI-driven processes with full transparency. AI Auto-Mapping of Product Catalogs: Automates the mapping of product catalogs to retail and marketplace channels, reducing manual effort and accelerating time-to-market.

Automates the mapping of product catalogs to retail and marketplace channels, reducing manual effort and accelerating time-to-market. AI Extraction from Media Links: Builds on a capability from the Summer Release that unlocked the ability to extract product information from product assets to generate attributes and descriptions. This update extends the feature to include media links, speeding product setup and content creation, no matter where the assets are stored.

The Autumn release also introduces the Akeneo Model Context Protocol (MCP), the first standardized framework to connect AI models directly to product information within the Akeneo Product Cloud. This lays the groundwork for the next generation of discovery and conversational experiences powered by AI to give organizations more flexibility to experiment with their own AI agent.

Bringing PIM and DAM Together

With the release of AI Asset Tagging, Akeneo now has a complete solution for Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Product Experience Management, giving customers a tightly integrated solution for organizing, editing, and delivering asset content alongside structured product data, aided every step of the way by Akeneo's AI. By combining PIM and DAM within one platform, Akeneo reduces tech stack complexity and cost while enabling business users to create engaging, cohesive product experiences without switching between systems. The integration delivers the third pillar of the three core use cases for digital asset management, now providing customers with the ability to organize, edit, and deliver product assets to sales channels directly from Akeneo. This new capability categorizes images, documents, and videos with relevant keywords to improve searchability and discoverability. These capabilities are also extended and integrated with external third-party DAMs, ensuring all customers can reap the full benefits of Akeneo's AI.

Streamlined SAP Integration

Improved integration between Akeneo PIM and SAP allows enterprises to enrich, validate, and localize ERP data from S/4HANA for customer-facing channels, while maintaining governance and reducing costly ERP customization. This results in improved data accuracy, reduced cost of ownership, and accelerated product activation across all channels and markets.

"The Autumn release marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of our Product Cloud that focuses on the connectivity layer," said Andy Tyra, Chief Product Officer at Akeneo. "By extending the power of AI to connect people, processes, and technology, we are equipping our customers with the AI-powered tools needed to transform product data into intelligent, dynamic assets that focus on fueling efficiency and collaboration – improving product information management for our customers, and end-user product experiences for theirs."

To learn more about Akeneo's Autumn release or to sign up for the webinar, please visit akeneo.com/seasonal-release/autumn-25 .

