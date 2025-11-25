Shoppers Value Transparency and Detailed Product Information This Holiday Season

According to new Akeneo PX Pulse Survey, 83% of shoppers would abandon their cart due to unexpected fees

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced its latest 2025 PX Pulse survey with annual holiday shopping data, highlighting meaningful shifts in consumer behavior. The survey found that clear product information, transparency, and trust are increasingly important to consumers, and top reasons for consumers to turn away from brands and retailers, as economic pressures mount.

Heading into the 2025 holiday season, consumers continue to face economic challenges, leading to higher expectations from brands and retailers. According to Akeneo's latest survey, consumers are sending a clear message to brands and retailers this year: success depends on delivering reliable reviews, clear product descriptions, and accurate product and availability information to guide their decisions.

The data revealed that shoppers find photos (62%), user reviews (57%), and availability/stock information (46%) as the top three most valuable insights when shopping online. As consumers continue to compare and consult various channels (social media, apps, third-party sites, etc.), brands and retailers must invest in a strong omnichannel experience to provide consistent information across the entire consumer shopping journey.

Additionally, the survey confirms that transparency has become a non-negotiable expectation for shoppers, especially as prices continue to rise. The top frustration for consumers was unclear product descriptions, and 83% of consumers said they would abandon their cart if unexpected fees appear at checkout. Consumers are also more likely to switch brands when product information falls short, with 65% reporting they have moved to a competitor offering clearer details, and 33% have lost loyalty to a brand due to inaccurate information. The key takeaway here is that shoppers are increasingly aware of their options, and are showcasing a decline in existing brand loyalty when product and shopping experiences fail to meet their standards.

Economic uncertainties continue to impact shopping behaviors as well: 42% of shoppers reported that they expect to spend less on holiday shopping than they did last year due to tariffs and rising costs, while another 42% plan to maintain their spending the same as in 2024. As consumers continue to seek the best price and quality, brands that provide richer and more transparent experiences at every touchpoint will build trust, reducing returns and cart abandonment while also strengthening loyalty.

Year-Over-Year Trends

While consumers have been watching their spending for a few years now due to the ongoing economic climate, 2025 introduced a new set of challenges for shoppers in the United States with the rollout of tariffs and rising costs. Some key differences are:

Compared to 2024, the number of consumers frustrated by incomplete or unclear product descriptions has risen to 34% up from 28% last year

to 34% up from 28% last year Customer loyalty is also under pressure, with 33% of consumers claiming to have abandoned a brand over the past year due to inaccurate product information , compared to 25% in 2024

, compared to 25% in 2024 Shoppers are also switching brands more than last year, with 65% of consumers admitting they switched brands due to better product information, compared to 57% in 2024

While price will continue to be important to shoppers, Akeneo's latest survey reveals the growing importance of product information, transparency, and trust in the digital age. As the holiday season quickly approaches, these shifts illustrate a clear picture of consumers becoming more discerning and less loyal. In an environment shaped by economic pressure and new tariff-related costs, brands that invest in better product experiences will be the ones that retain trust, reduce cart abandonment, and ultimately win that coveted consumer loyalty.

"Although price and discounts remain important, consumers increasingly prioritize value and transparency when making purchase decisions," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "They know they have options, and they want full confidence in what they're buying, not just the lowest price. Clear, accurate, and transparent product information is no longer optional; it's mandatory. Brands and retailers that deliver a strong product experience across every channel will earn trust, reduce returns, and drive loyalty long after the holidays are over."

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com.

Media Contact:

Natasha Koleas

PAN, for Akeneo

[email protected]

SOURCE Akeneo