Akeneo Announces New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Akeneo integration connector, which is available on the company's website, empowers companies to easily consolidate, enrich, manage, and export product information to Salesforce Commerce Cloud, enabling boosted productivity and significantly improved time to market.

"With the significant growth of customer-facing sales channels, retailers and brands are challenged to provide intuitive customer experiences while maintaining brand identity," said Frederic de Gombert, CEO of Akeneo. "Joining the Salesforce Commerce Cloud family is an important step that will allow us to continue to help retailers and brands deliver accurate and consistent product information across all customer touchpoints."

Akeneo's integration connector with Salesforce Commerce Cloud allows customers to easily import product attributes, item categories, price books, associations and media assets into the Commerce Cloud Business Manager. The extension tool is available to all Akeneo Community users, as well as Enterprise and Cloud users of Akeneo PIM.

"Creating personalized, omni-channel experiences is now more important than ever for brands," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of Commerce Cloud and the new integration from Akeneo, merchants will now be able to manage their product data with greater scale and efficiency."

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Information Management (PIM) solutions that enable retailers and corporate brands to deliver a consistent and enriched customer experience across all sales channels, including ecommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open source enterprise PIM dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands including Sephora, Shop.com, Auchan, Jabra, Sunbelt Rentals and Faber-Castell trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their ecommerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, and boost marketer productivity. Akeneo is based in the United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, and Israel. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com or contact hello@akeneo.com.

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud:

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

