Akeneo Wins Top Honors from Info-Tech SoftwareReviews and Product Marketing Alliance, Cementing Leadership in PIM & Product Experience

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo , the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced significant industry recognition across multiple analyst and customer-review benchmarks from 2025. At a time when product marketers are inundated with technology options, these milestones validate Akeneo's position as a top choice to unlock competitive advantages with AI-driven product experiences – turning browsers into buyers.

Akeneo earned the award for Product Launch of the Year by Product Marketing Alliance for its breakthrough launch of its Akeneo Data Architect Agent (DAA). Akeneo's solutions serve more than 1,000 customers to date including Elemis, Jaguar Land Rover, and Steelcase. Additionally, Akeneo secured top placement across multiple Info-Tech Research Group/ SoftwareReviews reports, including being named a leader in the Product Information Management Data Quadrant , Buyer Experience, and H2H Direct Competitive Scorecard. Akeneo was crowned the top spot in the latest quadrant and received the highest score (8.6/10).

"Our mission at Akeneo has always been to help brands turn product information into a strategic growth engine," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "We are honored to be recognized for our work this year, as these wins validate our vision and our technology prowess. These accomplishments not only reflect our product's best-in-class capabilities – they confirm our ability to execute, with verified endorsements from our everyday customers."

Product Launch of the Year

2025 marked the sixth annual Product Marketing Awards by Product Marketing Alliance. The awards focus on recognizing the pinnacle of product marketing innovation and talent, and shine a spotlight on the brilliant minds shaping the industry. The PMA judging criteria focus on recognizing candidates who demonstrate standout leadership and innovation across key marketing disciplines, deliver measurable business impact backed by hard data, earn strong peer recognition through testimonials, and show unique qualities or achievements that distinguish them within the product marketing field. Virginie Blot, a forward-thinking senior product marketing leader and PXM evangelist at Akeneo, received the award due to her leadership on the Akeneo Data Architect Agent product launch across strategy, creativity, and drive to overcome challenges, while delivering strong results.

Info-Tech SoftwareReviews Report

The 2025 Info-Tech SoftwareReview Data Quadrant report included the feedback from 446 verified end-users across 13 leading PIM vendors, and Akeneo Product Cloud emerged as the overall leader and top-ranked solution. Akeneo's Product Cloud scored 8.6/10 and had the highest Net Emotional Footprint of +84, with 87% of users reporting a positive sentiment. Additional standout performance areas for Akeneo included Product Features (82%), Vendor Capabilities (81%), and a 91% "Likelihood to Recommend," illustrating both product quality, customer loyalty, and satisfaction.

The report provides a comprehensive, user-driven evaluation that helps organizations navigate PIM selection. It breaks down performance across crucial functional dimensions, such as master data management, digital asset management, syndication, customization, usability, integration, and workflow management, and creates a leader within the quadrant. The methodology places an emphasis on real customer feedback and detailed feature-by-feature scoring to ensure transparency and actionable assessment.

Info-Techs' Head-To-Head Comparison

Released earlier in 2025, Info-Tech SoftwareReview's head-to-head comparison offers one of the most comprehensive views into two leading PIM solutions, Akeneo Product Cloud and Inriver PIM. In the head-to-head comparison, Akeneo Product Cloud outperformed the competition across critical dimensions, including usability (90% vs. 70%), user satisfaction with core product features (84% vs. 70%), and real-world readiness for cross-team collaboration. The report found that Akeneo's product delivered greater ease of data integration, more intuitive workflows, stronger governance and approval management, and superior omnichannel information delivery. This reiterates that its platform empowers marketing, commerce, and merchandising teams to work together more efficiently and deliver richer product experiences.

G2 2026 Winter Report

The quarterly G2 Reports rely on verified customer reviews and market presence data across the software industry to evaluate vendor performance. Akeneo Product Cloud achieved the Leader (Enterprise) designation, indicating top placement for both customer satisfaction and market presence among enterprise-level solutions. It also earned the Easiest Admin badge, awarded to the product ranked highest for administrative ease in its category, and the Users Love Us badge, which is granted when a product accumulates at least 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars or higher.

These distinctions signal strong, real-world user satisfaction with both the product's usability and operational aspects, demonstrating that the platform meets high standards for ease of use, reliability, and overall user experience.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com.

