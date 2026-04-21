Akeneo Architects "The Great Restack" of Global Commerce with Adaptive Product Cloud Evolution

Akeneo Product Cloud transforms into an adaptive, extensible engine where product data takes center stage as the essential foundation for businesses to control their destiny in the age of agentic commerce

BOSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) leader, today unveiled its Spring Release, architecting "The Great Restack" of the commerce architecture. As agentic commerce reshapes traditional omnichannel strategies, Akeneo is moving beyond the role of a system of record to provide a system of intelligence that translates market signals into immediate catalog improvements.

"Agentic commerce isn't just a new channel; it is a fundamental transformation of how businesses work and sell," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "This shift makes high-quality product data the foundation of the enterprise more than ever before. Our Spring Release represents a massive leap forward, moving to an adaptive architecture that shortens the time-to-market from months to minutes. Companies that choose to modernize their architecture now are the ones who will control their destiny in this new wave."

From Static Records to an Intelligent Feedback Loop

The Spring Release establishes Akeneo as the foundational engine of the product data journey. By creating a continuous feedback loop, the Akeneo Product Cloud ensures product data is not only distributed but continuously improved based on real-world performance.

This feedback loop connects external signals, such as AI discovery trends (GEO), search performance, or marketplace feedback, directly into the product record, where they can be translated into concrete data improvements.

In practice, this means product data evolves dynamically based on how products are actually discovered, evaluated, and purchased, ensuring it remains accurate, relevant, and competitive over time.

Key innovations include:

Responsive Catalog Modeling: A market-sensing capability that monitors marketplace rejections and SEO/GEO trends to suggest real-time improvements to the PIM data model.

A market-sensing capability that monitors marketplace rejections and SEO/GEO trends to suggest real-time improvements to the PIM data model. AI Discoverability Bridge: A strategic pathway that reconciles external AI search signals with internal product data attributes, providing a clear roadmap to win in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

Freedom of Extensibility with Enterprise Governance

To support the unique complexity of global enterprises, Akeneo is introducing a more flexible and extensible architecture that acknowledges clean product data as the foundation of a scalable tech stack. These advancements allow teams the freedom to customize and connect their tech stack without compromising data integrity:

Flexible Extensibility with a Built-In Development Framework: Akeneo goes beyond simply providing hosting or infrastructure. The Product Cloud offers a fully integrated development environment designed specifically for building and operating product-centric applications. Developers can build and deploy custom business logic directly within Akeneo, leveraging its APIs, adaptive data model, and governed data foundation—without needing to assemble and maintain underlying infrastructure themselves.

Akeneo goes beyond simply providing hosting or infrastructure. The Product Cloud offers a fully integrated development environment designed specifically for building and operating product-centric applications. Developers can build and deploy custom business logic directly within Akeneo, leveraging its APIs, adaptive data model, and governed data foundation—without needing to assemble and maintain underlying infrastructure themselves. Vibe-coding ready : This foundation is further enhanced by a new "vibe-coding" approach, enabling developers and business teams to collaboratively design and deploy custom logic using natural language and AI-assisted development. Powered by Akeneo's reliable data foundation and APIs, this ensures AI-driven development remains scalable, maintainable, and fully governed—reducing friction between idea and execution while accelerating time to value.

: This foundation is further enhanced by a new "vibe-coding" approach, enabling developers and business teams to collaboratively design and deploy custom logic using natural language and AI-assisted development. Powered by Akeneo's reliable data foundation and APIs, this ensures AI-driven development remains scalable, maintainable, and fully governed—reducing friction between idea and execution while accelerating time to value. Universal Model Support: Organizations can now plug their own vetted AI models directly into Akeneo workflows, ensuring AI-driven enrichment is built upon a secure and governed data foundation while staying within businesses' corporate security and brand guardrails.

The Visions for Agentic Commerce

"In a market where AI-powered discovery will be the new standard, product data is the foundation more than ever and must be resilient and market-aware," said Andy Tyra, Akeneo Chief Product Officer. "We are bridging the gap between market signals and PIM architecture to provide the resilient foundation required for the next generation of commerce. This release is about giving our customers the best of both worlds: the unconstrained flexibility to build what they need and the governance required to scale with confidence."

Experience "The Great Restack" at Unlock Digital 2026

Akeneo will dive deeper into these industry shifts at Akeneo Unlock Digital, April 21-22. During a comprehensive demonstration of the Spring Release, experts will showcase why product data is the indispensable foundation for success in this new agentic era. Attendees will discover how to modernize their architecture to thrive in this next chapter of commerce.

To learn more about Akeneo Spring Release 2026, please visit https://www.akeneo.com/seasonal-release/spring-26/

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: www.akeneo.com

Media Contact:

Allison Knight

PAN for Akeneo

[email protected]

SOURCE Akeneo