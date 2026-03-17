Akeneo Survey Finds Generational Divides in Sustainability Expectations and Shopping Behavior

Millennials and Gen Z Most Influenced by Sustainability and Recommerce Product Information; Boomers Most

Impacted by Transparency Gaps

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo , the Product Experience (PX) leader, today announces new findings from its latest PX Pulse Survey , revealing generational differences in how consumers engage with sustainability information — and how it impacts trust and purchasing decisions. The survey found consequential gaps between age groups on key sustainability questions, underscoring the need for brands to tailor product experiences to generational expectations.

Millennials Lead in Sustainability Engagement

Millennials stand out as the most proactive group when it comes to seeking sustainability information from brands and retailers, with 47% saying brands should clearly and proactively communicate environmental impact — and an additional 28% say brands should provide it when asked. Nearly half of Millennial respondents indicated a rising interest in sustainability and recommerce options, and this group also demonstrates the strongest tendency to act on sustainability information when making purchase decisions, with 26% saying missing sustainability information would stop them from making a purchase. Additionally, 39% of Millennials say missing information about product materials would prevent them from making a purchase.

Gen Z Driving Rise in Recommerce

When it comes to resale and recommerce shopping trends, Gen Z is leading the pack, with 16% saying availability of recommerce or resale options is the most important factor when it comes to shopping sustainably. Half of Gen Z respondents also said their interest in recommerce has increased over the past year, and 25% say their interest in sustainability has also increased. While this is on par with Millennials, 31% of Gen Z expects brands to provide resale options, compared to only 18% of Millennials. These trends demonstrate that recommerce trends like thrifting and resales aren't just fads; they have staying power that brands need to consider when thinking about providing consumers sustainable options, especially younger generations. Regardless of whether they are buying brand new or refurbished, brands still need to ensure they are delivering strong and detailed product experiences to consumers.

Boomers Trust in Transparency

When it comes to transparency, Baby Boomers place the most trust in brands that share transparent supply chains and sustainability details. While 21% of Boomers say they do not prioritize sustainability information specifically when shopping (compared to only 4% of Millennials and 6% of Gen Z who do not prioritize), 64% say strong supply chain transparency increases their trust in a brand.

Implications for Brands and Retailers

"As sustainability becomes increasingly integral to the consumer journey, understanding how different generations interpret and act on sustainability information is critical," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "Organizing and enriching product data with sustainability insights – and communicating it transparently and proactively – not only meets consumer expectations, but gives brands a strategic advantage in an increasingly values-driven marketplace."

The PX Pulse survey results illustrate how structured, accessible sustainability information within product data — including environmental impact, supply chain origins, and recommerce availability — plays a pivotal role in shaping consumer behavior across generations.

To learn more about Akeneo or its products, please visit www.akeneo.com . To view the full data and infographic, click here .

Dynata Survey Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Akeneo and conducted by Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company. The survey was conducted in January 2026 of 1,000 U.S. consumers 18 years and older to understand how consumer interest and expectations of sustainable options and re-commerce shopping have evolved over time. This press release dives into generational differences; for full survey results and details, please visit: Akeneo PX Pulse Data Reveals How Transparency and Data Have Become Retail's Most Valuable Currency .

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com .

Media Contact:

Natasha Koleas

PAN for Akeneo

[email protected]

SOURCE Akeneo