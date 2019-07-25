Akeneo Launches Premium Connector for Magento 2

BOSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, today announced the launch of Akeneo Connector for Magento 2, an official extension fully powered by Akeneo's industry leading product information management (PIM) solution. Magento 2 is the latest and most advanced eCommerce platform from Magento , an Adobe company and the leading provider of commerce innovations to merchants and brands across industries.

Akeneo Connector for Magento 2 allows Magento merchants to seamlessly feed high quality and emotionally resonant product information to their eCommerce platforms, improve their customer shopping experience, increase conversions and reduce returns.

Akeneo is the only Magento Premier Technology Partner in the PIM category. At Imagine 2019, Magento's global ecommerce conference, Akeneo won both an Imagine Excellence Award in the Best Digital Commerce Experience category for its project with hardware retailer Patrick Morin, and an Up and Comer Partner Award for the company's growing significance in the Magento global ecosystem.

Akeneo Connector for Magento 2, which is available through the Akeneo Marketplace and the Magento Marketplace , is fully compatible with the latest versions and feature enhancements of both the Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition and Magento 2, the leading enterprise-class eCommerce platform used by 200,000 online retailers. Merchants who install the API-driven Akeneo Connector for Magento 2 benefit from technical support under Akeneo's standard SLA, receive guides on migrating from the earlier CSV version of this extension as well as insights and best practices to ensure a smooth implementation and an optimal user experience.

"The Akeneo Connector for Magento 2 marks another step forward in our close alliance with Magento to help brands and retailers build top-performing eCommerce businesses," said Fred de Gombert, CEO and co-founder at Akeneo. "Akeneo and Magento have an expanding list of mutual customers, and we look forward to exploring deeper, more comprehensive partnerships that serve the dynamic needs of our merchant customers."

Akeneo Connector for Magento 2 is built on the reliable and proven technology from its predecessor called "PIMGento 2 API", which was developed by Agence Dn'D , a French agency and Akeneo Gold Partner, that specializes in consulting, creating and supporting Magento-enabled eCommerce websites. A sizeable number of Akeneo users have been using the PIMGento 2 connector to export product information sets generated by Akeneo PIM onto the Magento back-end eCommerce platform. To help Akeneo's growing customer base of Magento merchants perform these product information export tasks with greater scale and speed, Akeneo partnered with Dn'D to improve the performance of the module thanks to Akeneo REST API technology.

As the new connector rolls out among Akeneo and Magento's merchants, Akeneo and Agence Dn'D will continue to collaborate to enhance the new connector capabilities, facilitate the upgrade to the latest version, and support M1 to M2 platform migrations.

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan, trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com or contact hello@akeneo.com

CONTACT: David Wamsley, 415-259-9104, dave@rosebudpr.io.

