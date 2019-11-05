Akeneo Places #1 in Fall 2019 Customer Success Award for Product Information Management

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, announced today that it has been named the best-in-class Market Leader in the Product Information Management Software category for the Fall 2019 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.

"Enterprise customers are seeing the value that Akeneo delivers," said John Evans, Akeneo's product marketing director. "Fresh on the heels of our new $46 million in funding, this award shows that our solutions are satisfying customer needs, and that we're extending our lead in the PIM market."

The Market Leader designation was awarded based on a review of almost 800 customer testimonials and case studies, with Akeneo receiving an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. Only 18 companies were selected for inclusion in the annual report, which also features numerous testimonials from satisfied Akeneo customers.

Akeneo is the most used product information management (PIM) platform in the world and has achieved compound triple-digit revenue growth for each of the past six years. It has more than 60,000 live implementations and serves more than 300 enterprise clients in international markets across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.

"With Akeneo, we have taken an important step towards delivering a consistent customer experience across all channels," said Wil Salden, eCommerce manager at Obelink, Europe's largest outdoor superstore, as highlighted in the FeaturedCustomers report.

"Akeneo came out on top in a highly competitive sector, thanks to their product innovations and relentless focus on delivering for their customers," said Jeff Eichel, CEO of FeaturedCustomers. "This award recognizes Akeneo's remarkable customer success, the quality of its offerings, and its social media presence. Akeneo is a true leader in the Product Information Management space."

Learn more about Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition at: https://www.akeneo.com/enterprise-edition/

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity.

About FeaturedCustomers

FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMBs. For more information, visit their website.

CONTACT: David Wamsley, dave@rosebudpr.io, 1-415-259-9104

SOURCE Akeneo

Related Links

https://www.akeneo.com

