Aker ASA: Successful Issuance of New NOK Green Bond

FORNEBU, Norway, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA, has today successfully issued NOK 300 million in a 10-year senior unsecured green bond with a coupon of MS + 2.95% / 6.30% per annum. An application will be made for the bond to be listed at Oslo Stock Exchange.

DNB Markets acted as Sole Arranger for the bond issuance.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

