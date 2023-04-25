Aker BP Goes Live with Ivalua to Digitalize Source-to-Contract (S2C) and Supplier Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , and KPMG Norway today announced that Aker BP has gone live with Ivalua's S2C and Supplier Relationship and Risk Management (SRM) solutions to streamline its direct and indirect procurement operations.

Aker BP explores for and produces oil and gas, and is the second-largest operator on the Norwegian continental shelf. Headquartered in Fornebu, Norway, Aker BP employs approximately 2,500 people. Aker BP is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is one of the largest independent listed oil companies in Europe.

Aker BP selected Ivalua to digitalize its S2C and SRM procurement operations including supplier onboarding, supplier information management, as well as to better monitor supplier performance. Thanks to seamless integrations and a solution tailored to its requirements, Aker BP will benefit from higher levels of automation resulting in more streamlined processes and better efficiency.

"Ivalua provides us with greater transparency and data-driven insights which will allow us to improve our sourcing decisions and contract management, and also optimize supplier management", said Niklas Selle, Digital transformation lead in Supply Chain at Aker BP. "We look forward to accelerating our procurement digitalization journey with Ivalua".

"The Ivalua solution provides leading practice S2C and SPRM functionalities, these functionalities have played a key role in our ability to support Aker BP in digitalizing their supply chain. With the unrivalled configurability of the Ivalua platform, KPMG, Ivalua and Aker BP were able to quickly iterate the design and thereby build a solution supporting both Aker BP's requirements and securing user adoption", said Martin Molnberg, Procurement Digital Transformation Lead at KPMG Norway.

"The unmatched flexibility of Ivalua's platform allowed us to meet Aker BP's specific needs", said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer (COO). "We are delighted to empower Aker BP's procurement digital transformation in line with the company's broader digitalization strategy".

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact Corporate Communications [email protected] US & Canada Michael Gallo [email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua