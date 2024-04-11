SA Water Digitally Transforms Source-to-Contract with Ivalua

Increasing efficiency, effectiveness and compliance through Source-to-Contract digitization.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and its partner KPMG today announced that SA Water has gone live with its Source-to-Contract (S2C) operations by implementing the Ivalua platform.

SA Water delivers essential water and sewerage services to more than 1.8 million South Australians, and manages more than $800 million of spend on goods, services and capital works to support this delivery. The utility employs more than 1,500 people across a broad range of disciplines who operate more than $14 billion of assets.

The solution is being rolled out across SA Water in a phased approach through to June 2024 and includes Ivalua's supplier risk and performance, sourcing and contract management modules.

"With Ivalua, we are seeking to maximize automation across our sourcing and contract management operations, increase the visibility of our supply chain activity, support compliance with complex regulatory requirements and government reporting, accelerate process cycle times, improve our employee value proposition, and enhance our collaboration and relationships with our suppliers," said SA Water's Senior Manager Supply Chain Mike Gibbons.

"This solution will increase visibility and efficiency of SA Water's Source-to-Contract activities delivering a streamlined and functional experience for suppliers. A strong collaboration between SA Water, KPMG and Ivalua has enabled a successful on-time deployment," said Samantha Durban, Partner at KPMG, Ivalua's implementation partner.

"Thanks to its unrivaled flexibility and public sector expertise, Ivalua empowers leading organizations like SA Water to optimize efficiency and effectively meet complex regulatory requirements," said Andrew Stafford, VP, APAC at Ivalua. "We are delighted to welcome SA Water to our growing Asia-Pacific customer community and enable its transformational journey."

