Aker Solutions Extends Relationship with Cognizant to Modernize its IT Systems and Help Speed Transition to Renewable Energy

TEANECK, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has extended its relationship with global engineering company Aker Solutions to modernize and simplify its entire IT infrastructure, including its business technology network and application maintenance and development. Aker Solutions helps companies unlock energy from sources such as oil, gas and offshore wind.

The extended relationship will enhance Aker Solutions' productivity and business scalability, while decreasing its IT operating costs. Cognizant's DevOps approach will allow the company to provide agile support and reduced delivery times for new projects, such as oil field developments or wind turbines. As part of the five-year agreement, Cognizant will provide digital solutions and services, including the design, development and deployment of mobile applications. Digital technologies, including AI, data analytics and IoT will allow Aker Solutions' clients to improve predictive maintenance of their supported assets and increase their employee productivity on site through the use of mobile applications.

"We see a growing demand for energy production, and our customers demand products and services that help reduce environmental footprint," said Joar Handeland, CIO, Aker Solutions. "Simultaneously, there is a strong drive for reducing the costs for new products, services and technologies, making them attractive for more projects. We aim to solve these challenges by collaborating more effectively across the value chain and enabling new solutions. For this, we need a trusted partner who understands our business, and Cognizant's recent investment in digital technologies has given us confidence they can deliver the competitive edge we need to help our clients thrive during these turbulent times."

Cognizant will also support the transformation and manage Aker Solutions' SAP enterprise system to streamline its business processes and improve operational efficiency, user experience and employee engagement.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Aker Solutions to help the company increase its productivity and transition to renewable energy as it gets ready to undertake profound change," said Anne-Sofie Risåsen, Head of Nordics, Cognizant. "Our extensive investment in digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analysis, better positions Cognizant to be the best technology partner to help Aker Solutions solve its core and emerging business challenges."

The engagement builds on Cognizant's long-standing relationship with Aker Solutions. Since 2016, Cognizant has been the exclusive provider of digital systems, technology and operations services for Aker Solutions.

About Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution, we accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit: www.akersolutions.com.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industrybased, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the US, Cognizant is ranked 185 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

