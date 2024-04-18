Akima Subsidiary Secures $499 Million Army Corps of Engineers Contract to Modernize Critical U.S. Infrastructure

HERNDON, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima LLC, a premier provider of products and services to federal agencies, announced today that its subsidiary, Jade Creek Construction, has been awarded a $499 million design-build construction contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Baltimore District. The contract has a five-year period of performance.

Jade Creek Construction will support various infrastructure USACE modernization projects, including building modern facilities and enhancing U.S. waterways, to meet the Baltimore District's diverse needs.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers undertakes numerous projects that offer coastal protection, flood protection, hydropower, navigable waters and ports, recreational opportunities, and water supply. These projects are vital for the country's economic growth, national security, and citizens' well-being," said Chris Jenkins, President of Akima's Construction & Security Solutions Group. "We're proud to be a strategic partner of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and remain committed to advancing their mission."

This contract will include design-build and design-bid-build renovations and new construction projects within the USACE Baltimore District's areas of responsibility, as well as minor repairs, modifications, and alterations of existing buildings. It also includes vertical construction, mechanical, electrical, and fire protection work inside and outside buildings, HVAC and architectural finishes, concrete, plumbing, carpentry, roofing, demolition, geotechnical investigations, infrastructure projects, interior fit-up, communications, security, and force protection (AT/FP) projects.

In its work, the USACE Baltimore District regularly delivers projects aimed at safeguarding the nation, boosting the U.S. economy, and minimizing disaster risk, such as monitoring river water levels and regulating Corps-managed dams and reservoirs to reduce hazards. The USACE Baltimore District has also achieved recent environmental strides, rehoming 50,000 bees found at a demolition project site.

About Jade Creek Construction

As an SBA-certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, Jade Creek Construction proudly serves the most vital construction needs of the federal government. From building and securing modern facilities to enhancing our nation's navigable waterways, our seasoned construction professionals provide expertise in program management, safety, quality, cost containment, and scheduling. The result: high-quality solutions delivered within expedited project timelines. To learn more, visit www.jadecreekllc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise delivering comprehensive solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2023, Akima ranked #34 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list and in the top 70 of Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 list of top federal contractors for the last three years. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

SOURCE Akima